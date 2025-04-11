Game Day Hub: Round 2, Game 1

April 11, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tonight, the Portland Winterhawks begin their second round of the 2025 WHL Playoffs, presented by Nutrien at 7:05 p.m. at the Angel of the Winds Arena in downtown Everett, Washington.

These two U.S. Division rivals played eight times during the regular season and are meeting for the third straight postseason. Everett and Portland also met in the second round of the 2024 WHL Playoffs.

Everett advanced after defeating the Seattle Thunderbirds in six games. Portland is in the second round for a WHL-leading fourth straight playoffs.

Puck Drop: 7:05 P.M.

Venue: Angel of the Winds Arena

Uniforms: White

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Watch Live: Victory+

Regular Season Results (POR went 2-6-0-0)

Portland 3 @ Everett 5 (Mar 14, 2025) Final

Everett 2 @ Portland 3 (Mar 9, 2025) Final SO

Portland 1 @ Everett 4 (Feb 21, 2025) Final

Everett 7 @ Portland 3 (Dec 31, 2024) Final

Portland 4 @ Everett 3 (Dec 11, 2024) Final

Everett 4 @ Portland 2 (Oct 27, 2024) Final

Everett 3 @ Portland 0 (Oct 19, 2024) Final

Portland 2 @ Everett 8 (Sep 28, 2024) Final

Series Schedule:

Game 1 - Friday, April 11- @EVT - 7:05 p.m. (Watch Party hosted by Cartside at 1825 N Williams Avenue, Portland, OR 97227)

Game 2 - Saturday, April 12 - @EVT - 6:05 p.m. (Watch Party hosted by Grains of Wrath at 230 NE 5th Avenue, Camas, WA 98607)

Game 3 - Tuesday, April 15 - @POR - 7:00 p.m.

Game 4 - Wednesday, April 16 - @POR - 7:00 p.m.

*Game 5 - Friday, April 18 - @EVT - 7:05 p.m. (Watch Party hosted by Cartside at 1825 N Williams Avenue, Portland, OR 97227)

*Game 6 - Saturday, April 19 - @POR - 7:00 p.m.

*Game 7 - Tuesday, April 22 - @EVT - 7:05 p.m. (Watch Party hosted by Grains of Wrath at 230 NE 5th Avenue, Camas, WA 98607)

* If necessary

Keep On Rollin' from Round 1

The Winterhawks were the only lower seed to advance out of the opening round and did so by winning a pair of games in enemy territory. Portland looks to steal the home-ice advantage from the top-seeded Silvertips before the series shifts to the Rose City on Tuesday for Game 3.

Everett won the majority of the meetings during the regular season and doubled up Portland 36-18 in terms of goals scored. However, toss out the records because both teams enter 0-0 against one another.

In his fifth season with the organization, captain Kyle Chyzowski has been the heart and soul of the Winterhawks all year. Not only is the Surrey, British Columbia native the vocal leader in the locker room, but he leads by example on the ice. The left-shot centerman scored a goal in both Game 6 and 7 in Prince George and had points in six of the seven games.

Alex Weiermair, playing in his first WHL Playoffs after joining the Hawks in December from the University of Denver, led all Portland skaters with six goals in seven games, while Diego Buttazzoni added five of his own. The 18-year-old was money in crunch time. He scored with 2:58 left in Game 2, the double-overtime winner in Game 4, and the empty-net goal in Game 7 to seal the series victory.

From the blue line, Tyson Jugnauth showcased his offensive prowess by registering 16 points in seven games and setting franchise records along the way. Carter Sotheran netted four goals and two assists, Max Pšenička led all Winterhawks rookies with four points, and Ryder Thompson added a goal and three helpers.

Ondřej Štěbeták started and played every minute of Round 1 for the Winterhawks. The Czechia netminder was a brick wall in Game 7, stopping 33 Prince George shots. Buttazzoni and Chyzowski do not have the opportunity to combine for the Game 4 double overtime winner without the sequence of saves the 17-year-old made while on the penalty kill.

The Winterhawks will want to key in on slowing down Austin Roest (4G, 5A), Tarin Smith (1G, 7A), Shea Busch (5G, 2A), and Dominik Rymon (2G, 5A), who were all over a point-per-game against Seattle. Discipline will be key against the Silvertips, as only the Prince Albert Raiders power play had a better conversion rate than Everett's 9-for-28 (32.1%).

Keep an eye on the Silvertips lineup when it is announced 90 minutes before puck drop. Like Portland's Tyson Yaremko, Carter Bear will not play in the series. However, the status of overage forward Tyler MacKenzie, former Regina Pats forward Cole Temple, and 15-year-old exceptional status defenseman Landon DuPont all unfortunately missed multiple games in the first round.

Keep in mind, three-on-three overtime goes away in the postseason. If the game is tied after 60 minutes, the two teams will take a 15-minute intermission break and return for continuous five-on-five overtime hockey until a winner is decided.

Lastly, line combinations are not required during playoffs, so only starters and scratches will be provided.

WHL Player of the Year

The Western Hockey League announced Thursday that Portland Winterhawks captain Kyle Chyzowski was one of three Western Conference Finalists for the Player of the Year award.

WHL Defenseman of the Year

The Western Hockey League announced Thursday that Portland Winterhawks rear guard Tyson Jugnauth was one of three Western Conference Finalists for the Defenseman of the Year award.

Watch With Us

The playoffs are an exciting time, and what is better than watching with fellow Winterhawks fans? Come out to Cartside (1825 N Williams Avenue, Portland, OR 97227) at 7:05 P.M. and catch all the action and join in on the T.N.T. chant while enjoying great food and beverages!

Be sure to arrive early as seats will fill up quickly!

Watch from Home

If you cannot attend in person, there is a no-cost option available as the WHL Playoffs will be available on Victory+ without geo-restrictions, giving fans the opportunity to follow their favorite teams and players on the road to the championship. With Victory+ offering a free, ad-supported streaming service, this ensures that the game is accessible to everyone, no matter where they are or what devices they use, including Samsung and Vizio smart TVs, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, Android and web browser.

Learn more at victoryplus.com/download

Victory+ has a home and away feed available. For Games 1 and 2 in Everett, click on the Away Feed to hear Winterhawks broadcaster Nick Marek! Share the link with your family and friends!

The video feed will be live five minutes before puck drop. If you want to catch more of Nick's pre-game show, tune in on the Winterhawks App.

Red Out the VMC

When the series shifts back to Portland for Game 3, and all of our 2025 WHL Playoff home games, we will be wearing our red jerseys. If you haven't already, secure your seats to help with the home-ice advantage! When you're picking out what to wear to the, throw on your red Winterhawks apparel as we red out the VMC! Don't have anything red; we've got you covered!

Check out the team store before the game and save 20% off some of the best red merchandise (some exclusions may apply). You may also find other select items at a discount, so be sure to arrive early because once they're gone, they're gone! And as a reminder, the doors will open at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday ahead of Game 3 for the Toyota Fan Fest on the concourse.

