Calgary Hitmen Announce Driving Force as Official Jersey Sponsor

January 17, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary Hitmen News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen are proud to announce they have partnered with Driving Force Inc. for the first ever jersey sponsor in the team's history.

Since its inception in 1978, Driving Force Inc. has been one of the largest fleet management and transportation solutions providers in Canada, providing high-quality trucks, flatbeds, vans and more.

Driving Force is thrilled to announce its partnership with the Calgary Hitmen as their official jersey patch sponsor.

"This first-of-its-kind opportunity underscores our commitment to supporting local sports and fostering community pride, alongside a team that exemplifies integrity and teamwork," said Josh Hill, Senior Vice President of Driving Force Inc. "As fans and community members, we're honored to play a role in this exciting season and look forward to an unforgettable year."

"We are incredibly proud to announce Driving Force Fleet Solutions as the first-ever jersey patch sponsor for the Calgary Hitmen," said Calgary Hitmen Vice President Mike Moore. "Driving Force is a valued partner of Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation. This historic collaboration marks an exciting milestone in our relationship including their logo featured on our Hitmen jerseys. This will not only enhance their visibility but also strengthen the connection between our brands, community, and our passionate fan base."

Driving Force will have a prominent spot on the left side of the team's home and away jerseys. The Calgary Hitmen will debut the new jersey patch at home on Friday, January 17th against the Medicine Hat Tigers. Game time it 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available at HitmenHockey.com/Tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.