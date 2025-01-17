Game Day Hub: January 17 at Moose Jaw

The Portland Winterhawks play their third game in four days against the Moose Jaw Warriors on Friday, January 17 at 5:00 p.m. PT at Moose Jaw Events Centre.

Puck Drop: 5:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Moose Jaw Events Centre

Uniforms: White

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Watch Live: WHL Live on CHL TV

Last Time Out

Last time out, the Winterhawks showcased their resilience with a thrilling 4-3 shootout victory over the Saskatoon Blades on Wednesday night. Down 3-1 in the third period, Tyson Jugnauth and Ryan Miller struck late to force overtime, and Jugnauth and Kyle Chyzowski sealed the deal in the shootout. Goaltender Ondřej Štěbeták came up clutch, stopping two Saskatoon attempts, as Portland outshot the Blades 46-25 to secure the win.

Captain Chyzowski Continues to Capitalize

Kyle Chyzowski is having an incredible season, solidifying himself as a leader both on and off the ice for the Winterhawks. With 69 points (30G, 39A) in 42 games, he leads the team in scoring and is second in the WHL. His 30 goals are second in the league, and his 174 shots on goal are tied for first. The captain has been especially hot recently, posting 16 points (3G, 13A) in his last eight games, including an assist in Wednesday's contest against Saskatoon. Beyond the stats, Chyzowski's leadership and consistency have been instrumental to the Hawks' success, making him a key contributor in every aspect of the game.

Jugnauth's Offensive Jolt

Tyson Jugnauth has been a dominant force from the blue line for the Winterhawks, recording points in 15 of his last 16 games for an impressive 32 points (5G, 27A) during that span. His stellar stretch included a remarkable six-assist performance on December 7 against the Vancouver Giants, marking the first six-point game by a Winterhawk since Oliver Bjorkstrand accomplished the feat in 2015. Jugnauth leads the WHL in defensive scoring and sits atop the league in assists with 47, cementing his status as one of the top playmakers in the league this season.

Watching the Warriors

The Moose Jaw Warriors enter tonight's game with a 10-25-4-2 record and are looking to snap a six-game losing streak following a 4-2 defeat to the Lethbridge Hurricanes in their most recent outing. Offensively, the Warriors rely on Lynden Lakovic and Aiden Ziprick to generate scoring opportunities. Lakovic, a 17-year-old left winger, leads the team with 39 points (17G, 22A) in 31 games, including four power-play goals. Ziprick, a 21-year-old defenseman, has been a steady contributor from the blue line with 33 points (10G, 23A) in 41 games, showcasing his ability to set up plays and provide secondary scoring.

In goal, Josh Banini and Matthew Hutchison share the workload. Banini has been solid in limited action, posting a .918 save percentage and a 3.15 goals-against average in 11 appearances. Hutchison, who was acquired at the trade deadline, has started two games for Moose Jaw, recording a 4.97 goals-against average and an .881 save percentage. Moose Jaw's power play ranks seventh in the league at 25.6%, making them dangerous with the man advantage. However, their penalty kill sits 14th at 75.4%, presenting an opportunity for Portland's power play to capitalize.

2024-25 Season Series

This is the first and only meeting between the Moose Jaw Warriors and Portland Winterhawks this season.

