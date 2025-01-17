Rockets Take On Thunderbirds In Weekend Home And Home

Andrew Petruk of the Kelowna Rockets

(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor) Andrew Petruk of the Kelowna Rockets(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor)

The Kelowna Rockets will have a busy weekend as they host the Seattle Thunderbirds on Friday, January 17 before travelling to Seattle for a rematch with the Thunderbirds on Saturday, January 18.

THUNDERBIRDS

Seattle comes into the game having gone to Tri-City on January 10 before hosting Everett on January 11. The T-Birds fell 6-5 to the Americans before rallying for a 5-4 shootout victory over the Silvertips thanks to two goals from Braeden Cootes and a 43 save performance from Scott Ratzlaff.

ROCKETS ROSTER AND INJURY UPDATE

The WHL Trade Deadline and come and gone with the Rockets being very active in preparation for next year's Memorial Cup. The Rockets moved defenceman Caden Price to the Lethbridge Hurricanes in exchange for defenceman Will Sharpe, the rights to goaltender Harrison Boettiger along with five draft picks. Andrew Cristall was also moved, traded to the Spokane Chiefs for forward Hayden Paupanekis along with five draft picks which included two first round picks. The Rockets then acquired 2006-born forward Dawson Gerwing from the Swift Current Broncos.

The Rockets wrapped up the deadline with a pair of deals with the Everett Silvertips. The Rockets acquired a seventh-round pick in exchange for defenceman Landon Cowper before closing out the deadline by acquiring forward Andrew Petruk for a ninth-round selection in 2025.

ROCKETS TO WATCH

Andrew Petruk is familiar with the Thunderbirds having been a member of the Everett Silvertips for the past two seasons.

Carter Kowalyk made his return from injury against Spokane on Wednesday and will be looked upon to be a leader on a young defence group.

THUNDERBIRDS TO WATCH

After signing with the Thunderbirds in November, defenceman Radim Mrtka has suited up in 17 games and registered two goals and 16 points.

Nathan Pilling scored in the first matchup between these two clubs this season and is tied for second on the team in scoring.

THE LAST TIME THESE TWO MET

These two teams last met in the middle of November in what turned out to be a 5-3 Rockets victory. Seattle got out to a 3-1 second period lead but Kelowna scored four times in the third period with Hiroki Gojsic scoring on the power play and Jakub Stancl scoring twice.

SEASON RECORD

Nov. 13 vs SEA - 5-3 W

Jan. 17 vs SEA - @ 7:05 PM

Jan. 18 @ SEA - @ 6:05 pm

Feb. 11 @ SEA - @ 7:05 pm

WATCH AND LISTEN

Radio broadcast

Rockets games will be broadcast on 104.7 FM the Lizard this season with Regan Bartel calling all of the action.

Don't forget to download the RocketFAN app and visit rocketfan.ca for more exclusive Rockets content from Pattison. Fans can stream the radio broadcast of all Rockets games on the app.

Online video stream

All Rockets games will be available on WHL Live. WHL Live on is available to fans anywhere in the world, providing high-quality streaming of WHL games on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV platforms, via mobile with iOS and Android, and on web using Safari or Google Chrome web browsers. Visit watch.chl.ca for complete details and subscription options.

Six and twelve game Mini Packs for the Kelowna Rockets season are now on sale through Select Your Tickets.

