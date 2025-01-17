Tigers Blank Hitmen
January 17, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Calgary Hitmen News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen's six game win streak came to an end Friday night in a 3-0 loss to the visiting Medicine Hat Tigers.
Medicine Hat wasted no time opening the scoring with a goal from Kadon McCann just over two minutes into the game. Despite two power play opportunities for Calgary, they were able to shift the momentum in their favour. On the flip side, Medicine Hat would capitalize on a power play opportunity of their own on the first half of a double minor high-sticking penalty. Goal came courtesy of Oasiz Weisblatt to make it 2-0 heading into the second. Medicine Hat's power play would factor in once again in the second period, with Ryder Ritchie netting Medicine Hat's final goal. The third period would remain scoreless, resulting in Calgary being shutout for the first time this season.
Medicine Hat outshot Calgary 50-20. Daniel Hauser earned third star making 47 saves. Calgary's record sits at 24-12-3-1 over 40 games and they currently rest in second position in both the Eastern Conference and Central Division.
Calgary's three-game weekend continues tomorrow, Saturday, Jan. 18 in Medicine Hat for a rematch with the Tigers at 7:00 p.m. before ending back in Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday, Jan. 19 against Regina. Game time against the Pats is 4:00 p.m. in another Sunday Funday presented by Brookfield Residential.
