Hawks Down Warriors, 5-2, in Rematch of 2024 WHL Championship
January 17, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
GAME NOTES:
Captain Kyle Chyzowski skated in his 250th WHL game against the Moose Jaw Warriors.
Tyson Jugnauth tallied his 100th career WHL point with an assist in the second period.
Defenseman Kayd Ruedig recorded his second multi-point game (1G, 1A) of his career on Friday night.
SCORING:
MJ - Ethan Semeniuk (12) from Owen Berge and Connor Schmidt
POR - Carter Sotheran (3) from Kyle Chyzowski and Alex Weiermair
POR - Kayd Ruedig (3) from Joel Plante and Jordan Duguay
MJ - Casey Brown (1)
POR - Alex Weiermair (9) from Jordan Duguay and Kyle Chyzowski
POR - Kyle McDonough (13) from Tyson Jugnauth
POR - Hudson Darby (6) from Tyson Jugnauth and Kayd Ruedig
GAME SUMMARY:
Moose Jaw opened the scoring at 3:17 of the first period, but the Hawks responded as Carter Sotheran skated in and ripped a shot glove-side to tie the game. Portland claimed the lead five minutes later when Kayd Ruedig unleashed a wicked shot from the left dot that snuck under the goalie's arm and trickled across the goal line.
The Warriors evened things up early in the second period, but the Hawks answered back with authority. Alex Weiermair regained the lead at 9:46, firing a wrister from the right circle off a slick pass from Jordan Duguay. Less than a minute later, Kyle McDonough extended the lead with a long-range shot from off the wall that snuck by the goaltender.
Hudson Darby sealed the deal in the third period, slamming home his sixth goal of the season at the top of the crease off a feed from Tyson Jugnauth. Portland's 5-2 lead held strong as they closed out the game in dominant fashion.
UP NEXT:
The Portland Winterhawks conclude the Eastern Swing facing off against the Swift Current Broncos on Saturday, January 18 at 5:00 p.m. PT at InnovationPlex.
