Preview: Americans at Giants - January 17, 2025

January 17, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







LAST GAME: The Americans battled back from a 2-0 deficit after one period, securing a point by getting to overtime, but ultimately falling 3-2 to the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Wednesday. Max Curran and Gavin Garland scored for Tri-City while Lukas Matecha turned in another strong performance, finishing with 38 saves in the loss. The Americans went 0-for-3 on the power play but 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

VS VANCOUVER: Tonight is the third of four meetings between the Americans and Giants this season. Vancouver won 3-2 in overtime on December 6 at the Toyota Center before the Americans ended their pre-Christmas schedule with a 5-1 loss at the Langley Events Centre on December 15. The season series will wrap up when Vancouver returns to Kennewick on February 28.

SCORING LEADERS

Tri-City Americans Vancouver Giants

Brandon Whynott (20-23-43) Cameron Schmidt (29-19-48)

Gavin Garland (20-19-39) Mazden Leslie (9-35-44)

Jake Sloan (12-24-36) Ty Halaburda (15-21-36)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Tri-City Americans Vancouver Giants

Power Play - 15.6% (22-for-141) Power Play - 24.8% (40-for-161)

Penalty Kill - 82.0% (123-for-150) Penalty Kill - 73.7% (112-for-152)

How to Tune In:

Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.