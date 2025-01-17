Oil Kings Earn First Win On Saskatchewan Swing Over Pats

Regina, Sask. - The Edmonton Oil Kings have their first win on a three-game Saskatchewan road swing with a 3-2 win over the Regina Pats on Friday night.

The Oil Kings got things started early as Gavin Hodnett scored his 20th goal of the season just 1:17 into the game off a turnover in the Regina zone. Regina responded though at the 6:05 mark, as Zach Pantelakis made it 1-1 as he shoved the puck passed Ethan Simcoe with the puck stuck under his pad.

Edmonton got another quick goal to start the second period on a powerplay as Adam Jecho scored his 10th of the season on a one-timer to make it 2-1 Oil Kings. As they did in the first, Regina responded again as Jace Egland scored shorthanded late in an Oil Kings powerplay to tie the game. However, that tie only lasted nine seconds as Luke Powell set up Jack Toogood for a backdoor goal to give the Oil Kings the lead for good.

In the third, the Oil Kings had to kill off a Regina powerplay and outshot the Pats 10-6 in the final frame to push them to the victory.

Ethan Simcoe made 20 saves for his fifth win of the season for the Oil Kings. The powerplay for Edmonton was 1-for-4, and the penalty kill was 3-for-3.

The win for the Oil Kings was also their first road win over an East Division opponent this season. They'll look to earn another one on Saturday when they visit the Moose Jaw Warriors.

