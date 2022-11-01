Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose Launch 2022 Hockey Fights Cancer Campaigns

November 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - Hockey Fights Cancer (HFC) month returns this November, and the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose will again join in on the campaign that spans both the NHL and AHL by raising funds and awareness for Manitoba youth living with cancer leading up to their HFC games - Nov. 13 for the Moose and Nov. 29 for the Jets.

Building on ten years of support, the Jets' HFC campaign will again benefit CancerCare Manitoba Foundation (CCMF) pediatric clinical trials which allow young cancer patients to receive life-saving treatments right here in our province. The Moose will again raise funds for Camp Quality Manitoba, a charitable organization that provides camp experiences to children affected by cancer and blood disorders.

Winnipeg Jets HFC campaign - Nov. 1-29; HFC Game - Nov. 29 @ 7 p.m.

Jets fans can show their support all month long by purchasing raffle tickets from Nov. 1-29 for the chance to win one of eight Jets warmup-worn/issued HFC jerseys. Raffle tickets will be sold online and in person at Jets games, allowing fans to purchase them both at Canada Life Centre and at home at TNYFRaffle.com. The fundraising efforts ramp up for the second half of the month when fans can purchase mystery autographed pucks and mini sticks on the concourse at Jets home games.Among the mystery pucks will be five "super pucks" which will provide the added bonus of two tickets to a future Jets game.

The Jets will share stories of CCMF child ambassadors throughout November, emphasizing the impact the organization has on the lives of kids and their families going through the cancer journey. The five child ambassadors will join the team at the Nov. 29 HFC game for a special pre-game ceremony, where lavender rink boards and in-game media will be visual signs of the team's support.

Additional to other fundraising efforts, a Sweetened Winnipeg Jets 50/50 Pot starting at $20,000 will benefit CCMF. Tickets will be available for purchase at the game or online at WinnipegJets.com/5050.

Following the Jets HFC game, the remainder of the warmup-worn and issued HFC jerseys, HFC goalie masks, and game-used and issued lavender-taped sticks will be available for auction at Auctions.NHL.com from Monday, Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. CT to Sunday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. CT.

Manitoba Moose HFC campaign - Nov. 1-13; HFC Game - Nov. 13 @ noon

Fans will have the chance to buy Moose mystery signed pucks on the concourse at Moose games on Nov. 4, 6, 11 and 13 in support of Camp Quality. Fifteen lucky fans will find their puck signed by Moose alumnus Cole Perfetti, and one super puck will be in the mix, with the lucky winner receiving a full-team autographed 2022 Moose HFC jersey.

Nov. 13 - the final Moose game in November - will mark the team's HFC game where specialty Moose HFC jerseys will be worn during the game, adding to the lavender takeover of rink boards and gameday presentation. A select number of those jerseys will be available for auction on the concourse at the game, with the remainder available via online auction at Auctions.NHL.com from Thursday, Nov. 17 at 5 p.m. CT to Sunday, Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. CT.

The Moose will also welcome Camp Quality Manitoba representatives to their HFC game for a pre-game ceremony and will share stories highlighting what Camp Quality means to youth who are battling childhood cancer at MooseHockey.com during the campaign. Proceeds from that night's 50/50 will also be donated to the cause.

Fans can show their support for the cause with official HFC merchandise, available now at all five Jets Gear stores.

More details regarding the Jets HFC campaign can be found at WinnipegJets.com/HFC.

Fans can support HFC at Jets and Moose home games during the month of November - tickets available at WinnipegJets.com/TICKETS and MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.