Iskhakov Named AHL Rookie of the Month for October
November 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The American Hockey League announced today that Bridgeport Islanders forward Ruslan Iskhakov has been named AHL Rookie of the Month for October.
Iskhakov, 22, began his North American career with four goals and seven assists for 11 points in seven games last month. He is currently the top-scoring rookie in the AHL.
After being held scoreless on opening night, Iskhakov tallied points in six straight games to finish October, starting with his first career AHL goal in a 3-2 win at Springfield on Oct. 15th. He tallied an assist as the Islanders earned a 5-4 overtime win at Providence on Oct. 21st; picked up a goal and an assist in a 5-2 win over Laval on Oct. 22nd; and recorded two helpers in Bridgeport's 5-2 decision over Hartford on Oct. 23rd.
Iskhakov, a native of Moscow, notched a goal and an assist in an overtime loss in Springfield last Friday, and closed out the month with his fourth consecutive multiple-point game, potting the game-winning goal and adding two assists in a 6-3 win at Lehigh Valley last Saturday.
A second-round selection by the New York Islanders in the 2018 NHL Draft, Iskhakov played two seasons at the University of Connecticut (2018-20) before skating in Finland and Germany the last two years.
