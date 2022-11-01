Belleville Sens Sign Forward Cory Conacher to Professional Tryout Offer

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are announcing the signing of forward Cory Conacher to a professional tryout offer.

Conacher, 32, is a veteran of 193 National Hockey League games and 354 in the AHL, where he has 75 points (28 goals, 47 assists) and 330 points (127 goals, 203 assists) respectively. Conacher's AHL stops include Rochester, Milwaukee, Bridgeport, and Syracuse, while playing NHL games in Tampa Bay, Ottawa, Buffalo, and New York (Islanders).

The Burlington, Ontario native is a multi-time AHL all-star and won a Calder Cup, AHL Most Valuable Player award, AHL Rookie of the Year award, plus other accolades, during the 2011-12 AHL season. He spent last season and started this season playing in Switzerland with SC Bern, Lusanne HC, and HC Ambri-Piotta, totalling 36 points (18 goals, 18 assists) in 2021-22 and 24 points (14 goals, 10 assists) so far in 2022-23, before coming back to North America.

Conacher is expected to play this weekend as the Belleville Sens welcome the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (Philadelphia Flyers) on Friday and the Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs) on Saturday, at CAA Arena.

