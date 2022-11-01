Syracuse Crunch to Host Military Appreciation Game Presented by Visions Federal Credit Union November 11

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are honoring veterans and active military members at the Military Appreciation Game presented by Visions Federal Credit Union when the team hosts the Belleville Senators on Friday, Nov. 11.

As part of the Military Appreciation game, the Crunch are offering complimentary tickets to the Wednesday, Nov. 9 or Friday, Nov. 11 game for all veterans and active military members with a military ID, limited to one per ID. Family members of active military and veterans who would like to attend the game should complete an online form, contact the Crunch at 315-473-4444 or visit Crunch Guest Services to reserve complimentary tickets courtesy of generous donations from Crunch fans and local businesses.

The Crunch are also offering Military Appreciation Packages for individuals or companies to host our nation's heroes and their families:

Level 1 Package - $500

- Fifty (50) donated tickets to the Nov. 11 game

- Acknowledgement on the scoreboard during the game and mention in a Post-Standard print advertisement

Level 2 Package - $250

- Twenty-five (25) donated tickets to the Nov. 11 game

- Acknowledgement on the scoreboard during the game and mention in a Post-Standard print advertisement

Additionally, fans are able to purchase individual tickets to be donated to military members and their families for $10 each at www.syracusecrunch.com/ticketdonation.

Fans are invited to honor friends and family who have served in the military by submitting photos that will be displayed on the scoreboard during the game. Photos, names and military rank should be submitted to Emily Kissinger at ekissinger@syracusecrunch.com by noon on Thursday, Nov. 10.

The Military Appreciation Game will also feature a special pregame ceremony.

Visions Federal Credit Union is a not for profit financial institution completely owned by its members. Established in 1966, Visions proudly serves over 230,000 members in communities throughout New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. Services include banking as well as auto, home, personal, and business loans. Equal Opportunity Employer/Protected Veterans/Individuals with Disabilities. Visit www.visionsfcu.org for more information.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

