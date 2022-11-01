Dustin Tokarski Named AHL Goaltender of the Month

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The American Hockey League announced today that Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins goaltender Dustin Tokarski has been named AHL Goaltender of the Month for October.

Tokarski posted a 4-0-1 record in the first month of the 2022-23 season and only allowed seven goals in those five games. His 1.38 goals against average leads all AHL goalies, whereas his .949 save percentage ranks third.

The 33-year-old pro started his 14th season of pro hockey pro by making 19 saves on Oct. 15 (opening night), but was handed an overtime loss by the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Tokarski responded with a 26-save effort in a win against the Laval Rocket on Oct. 21, a game in which the only puck that got through him came during a six-on-four power play. In his next three starts, he turned away 84 of 87 shots faced, securing victory for the Penguins in each of those contests.

At one point during the month, Tokarski played 179:59 without allowing a goal at five-on-five.

This is the second consecutive season that a Wilkes-Barre/Scranton netminder took home AHL Goaltender of the Month honors for October. Tokarski's teammate, Filip Lindberg, won the award for October 2021.

Tokarski is the ninth goalie in team history to be named AHL Goaltender of the Month, joining Lindberg, Casey DeSmith, Brad Thiessen, John Curry, Jeff Zatkoff, Peter Mannino, Eric Hartzell and Matt Murray.

A two-time Calder Cup champion, Tokarski rejoined the Pittsburgh Penguins organization as a free agent this summer after spending the 2021-22 season in the NHL with the Buffalo Sabres. The Watson, Saskatchewan native previously played for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in the 2019-20 campaign. He has logged 368 games in the AHL since 2009, compiling a career record of 197-121-31 with a 2.48 goals-against average, a .912 save percentage and 27 shutouts. Originally drafted by Tampa Bay in 2008, Tokarski has played 76 NHL games with the Lightning, Sabres, Montréal Canadiens and Anaheim Ducks.

