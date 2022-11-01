Dustin Tokarski Named AHL Goaltender of the Month
November 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The American Hockey League announced today that Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins goaltender Dustin Tokarski has been named AHL Goaltender of the Month for October.
Tokarski posted a 4-0-1 record in the first month of the 2022-23 season and only allowed seven goals in those five games. His 1.38 goals against average leads all AHL goalies, whereas his .949 save percentage ranks third.
The 33-year-old pro started his 14th season of pro hockey pro by making 19 saves on Oct. 15 (opening night), but was handed an overtime loss by the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
Tokarski responded with a 26-save effort in a win against the Laval Rocket on Oct. 21, a game in which the only puck that got through him came during a six-on-four power play. In his next three starts, he turned away 84 of 87 shots faced, securing victory for the Penguins in each of those contests.
At one point during the month, Tokarski played 179:59 without allowing a goal at five-on-five.
This is the second consecutive season that a Wilkes-Barre/Scranton netminder took home AHL Goaltender of the Month honors for October. Tokarski's teammate, Filip Lindberg, won the award for October 2021.
Tokarski is the ninth goalie in team history to be named AHL Goaltender of the Month, joining Lindberg, Casey DeSmith, Brad Thiessen, John Curry, Jeff Zatkoff, Peter Mannino, Eric Hartzell and Matt Murray.
A two-time Calder Cup champion, Tokarski rejoined the Pittsburgh Penguins organization as a free agent this summer after spending the 2021-22 season in the NHL with the Buffalo Sabres. The Watson, Saskatchewan native previously played for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in the 2019-20 campaign. He has logged 368 games in the AHL since 2009, compiling a career record of 197-121-31 with a 2.48 goals-against average, a .912 save percentage and 27 shutouts. Originally drafted by Tampa Bay in 2008, Tokarski has played 76 NHL games with the Lightning, Sabres, Montréal Canadiens and Anaheim Ducks.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is back on home ice against the Hershey Bears on Saturday, Nov. 5. Saturday's game is also WWE Night, featuring a VIP Meet & Greet with WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano. Fans who wish to purchase tickets to the game and the Johnny Gargano VIP Meet & Greet can visit this link. Game time is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.
Individual game tickets and season-ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22- game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2022
- Jesper Froden Named AHL Player of the Month - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Froden, Iskhakov, Tokarski Named AHL Award Winners for October - AHL
- Iskhakov Named AHL Rookie of the Month for October - Bridgeport Islanders
- Dustin Tokarski Named AHL Goaltender of the Month - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Detroit Returns Givani Smith to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Brent Thompson Becomes 22nd Head Coach to Win 300 AHL Games - Bridgeport Islanders
- Syracuse Crunch to Host Military Appreciation Game Presented by Visions Federal Credit Union November 11 - Syracuse Crunch
- San Diego Gulls Sign Defenseman Jarod Hilderman to Professional Tryout (PTO). - San Diego Gulls
- Islanders Prevail over Charlotte in Shootout - Bridgeport Islanders
- Griffins Gear up for Three Games in Three Days - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Road Trip Ends with Shootout Loss in Bridgeport - Charlotte Checkers
- Karashik Recalled from Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bears Take on Penguins in Weekend Home-And-Home Set - Hershey Bears
- $2 Beer Night Friday in Condorstown - Bakersfield Condors
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Sits Alone Atop the AHL Standings After One Month - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Rolling on the Road - Tucson Roadrunners
- Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose Launch 2022 Hockey Fights Cancer Campaigns - Manitoba Moose
- Belleville Sens Sign Forward Cory Conacher to Professional Tryout Offer - Belleville Senators
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Charlotte at 10:30 a.m. - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Stories
- Dustin Tokarski Named AHL Goaltender of the Month
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Sits Alone Atop the AHL Standings After One Month
- Pittsburgh Recalls O'Connor
- Celebrate Veterans Day with the Penguins
- Penguins' Streak at Six After 2-1, OT Thriller in Hershey