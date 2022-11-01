San Diego Gulls Sign Defenseman Jarod Hilderman to Professional Tryout (PTO).
November 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed defenseman Jarod Hilderman to a professional tryout (PTO).
Hilderman, 25 (4/11/97), went scoreless with two penalty minutes (PIM) in three games with the Tulsa Oilers this season. The 6-1, 209-pound defenseman recorded 1-15=16 points with 25 PIM in 51 career ECHL games with Tulsa. He skated in six Kelly Cup Playoffs games last season, leading team blueliners in assists (3) and co-leading defensemen in scoring (0-3=3).
A native of Kamsack, Saskatchewan, Hilderman won back-to-back NCAA Men's Ice Hockey championships with the University of Minnesota-Duluth and captured two NCHC championships (2016-17, 2018-19). Hilderman finished his collegiate career with 1-10=11 points and 26 PIM in 67 games with the Bulldogs. In 2014-15, he helped lead the Penticton Vees to the BCHL title, posting 1-6=7 points in 22 playoff games.
