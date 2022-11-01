Texas Stars Loan Defenseman Michael Karow to Idaho

Texas Stars defenseman Michael Karow

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that defenseman Michael Karow has been loaned to the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.

Karow, 23, signed an AHL contract with Texas on Aug. 16 after appearing in 13 regular season games and two playoff games for Texas on an amateur tryout in 2021-22. He originally joined the Stars after finishing his final college season at Michigan Tech in April. Karow scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in his professional debut April 1 at Grand Rapids, finishing the season with five points (1-4=5) and a +3 rating.

Prior to attending Michigan Tech for a fifth college season, Karow played four years at Boston College, where he helped the Eagles to three Hockey East Conference Championships. He finished his NCAA career with 25 points (3-22=25) and a +27 rating in 168 games.

The 6-foot-2, 201-pound native of Green Bay, Wisconsin was originally selected by Arizona in the fifth round (126th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.

