Texas Stars Loan Defenseman Michael Karow to Idaho
November 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that defenseman Michael Karow has been loaned to the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.
Karow, 23, signed an AHL contract with Texas on Aug. 16 after appearing in 13 regular season games and two playoff games for Texas on an amateur tryout in 2021-22. He originally joined the Stars after finishing his final college season at Michigan Tech in April. Karow scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in his professional debut April 1 at Grand Rapids, finishing the season with five points (1-4=5) and a +3 rating.
Prior to attending Michigan Tech for a fifth college season, Karow played four years at Boston College, where he helped the Eagles to three Hockey East Conference Championships. He finished his NCAA career with 25 points (3-22=25) and a +27 rating in 168 games.
The 6-foot-2, 201-pound native of Green Bay, Wisconsin was originally selected by Arizona in the fifth round (126th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars defenseman Michael Karow
(Andy Nietupski)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2022
- Texas Stars Loan Defenseman Michael Karow to Idaho - Texas Stars
- IceHogs Celebrate Halloween vs. Senators Tonight - Rockford IceHogs
- Iowa Wild Assigns Murphy to Heartlanders - Iowa Wild
- Jesper Froden Named AHL Player of the Month - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Froden, Iskhakov, Tokarski Named AHL Award Winners for October - AHL
- Iskhakov Named AHL Rookie of the Month for October - Bridgeport Islanders
- Dustin Tokarski Named AHL Goaltender of the Month - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Detroit Returns Givani Smith to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Brent Thompson Becomes 22nd Head Coach to Win 300 AHL Games - Bridgeport Islanders
- Syracuse Crunch to Host Military Appreciation Game Presented by Visions Federal Credit Union November 11 - Syracuse Crunch
- San Diego Gulls Sign Defenseman Jarod Hilderman to Professional Tryout (PTO). - San Diego Gulls
- Islanders Prevail over Charlotte in Shootout - Bridgeport Islanders
- Griffins Gear up for Three Games in Three Days - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Road Trip Ends with Shootout Loss in Bridgeport - Charlotte Checkers
- Karashik Recalled from Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bears Take on Penguins in Weekend Home-And-Home Set - Hershey Bears
- $2 Beer Night Friday in Condorstown - Bakersfield Condors
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Sits Alone Atop the AHL Standings After One Month - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Rolling on the Road - Tucson Roadrunners
- Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose Launch 2022 Hockey Fights Cancer Campaigns - Manitoba Moose
- Belleville Sens Sign Forward Cory Conacher to Professional Tryout Offer - Belleville Senators
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Charlotte at 10:30 a.m. - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.