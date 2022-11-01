Griffins Gear up for Three Games in Three Days

This Week's Games

GRIFFINS at Iowa Wild // Thu., Nov. 3 // 11:30 a.m. EDT // Wells Fargo Arena

GRIFFINS at Iowa Wild // Fri., Nov. 4 // 8 p.m. EDT // Wells Fargo Arena

Listen: 96.1 The Game at 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM at 7:45 p.m. on Friday

Watch: AHLTV and MC22 (Des Moines) on Thursday, AHLTV on Friday

Season Series: First and second of 10 meetings overall, first and second of five at Wells Fargo Arena

All-Time Series: 40-18-4-2 Overall, 20-11-1-0 Away

NHL Affiliation: Minnesota Wild

Noteworthy: Patrick Curry (2020-22) joined the Wild during the offseason when he signed a one-year AHL contract on July 19. In addition, former Griffin and 2017 Calder Cup champion Joe Hicketts (2016-21) remains in the green and gold uniform for the final season of his two-year contract with the Minnesota Wild.

GRIFFINS at Rockford IceHogs // Sat., Nov. 5 // 8 p.m. EDT // BMO Center

Listen: 96.1 The Game at 7:45 p.m.

Watch: AHLTV

Season Series: First of eight meetings overall, first of four at the BMO Center

All-Time Series: 58-38-9-11 Overall, 22-26-4-6 Away

NHL Affiliation: Chicago Blackhawks

Noteworthy: The Rockford bench looks a little different this year, as Anders Sorensen was named head coach of the IceHogs this offseason after spending much of last season as the interim head coach. Former Rockford forward Rob Klinkhammer (2008-12) rejoins the team as an assistant coach alongside former Griffin Jared Nightingale (2014-15).

Last Week's Results

Sat., Oct. 29 // GRIFFINS 2 at Texas 5 // 3-3-0-0 (6 pts., 0.500, 4th Central)

Sun., Oct. 30 // GRIFFINS 4 at Texas 3 // 4-3-0-0 (8 pts., 0.571, T3rd Central)

Last Week's Notes

Saturday at Texas (2-5 L) - The Texas Stars used three goals in the opening 5:20 of play to overcome the Griffins, taking a 5-2 victory at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Joel L'Esperance, in his return to Texas after skating with the club from 2017-22, recorded his third tally of the season via a Jonatan Berggren assist. Dominik Shine notched a goal for his second straight contest while Sebastian Cossa (19 saves) saw his three-game overall win streak between Grand Rapids and Toledo (ECHL) come to an end in net. The Griffins were without forwards Matt Luff and Givani Smith, who were both recalled to the Red Wings prior to the weekend series. Recap | Highlights

Sunday at Texas (4-3 W) - After trailing 2-1 midway through the initial period, the Griffins rallied to take down the Texas Stars 4-3 at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Grand Rapids had 11 players record a point in the contest, with Simon Edvinsson (0-2-2) leading the way. Jussi Olkinuora was stout between the pipes, saving 27 of 30 shots on goal and securing his second consecutive win of the season. Dominik Shine lit the lamp for the third straight contest and Austin Czarnik upped his team-leading point total to nine (5-4-9) in seven games with a goal. Rookie Eemil Viro recorded his first goal in North America and Donovan Sebrango appeared in his 100th game as a Griffin and in the AHL. Recap | Highlights

Shine Bright: Sixth-year pro Dominik Shine had just one point (0-1-1) through the first four games of the season but has flipped the switch as of late. The Detroit native has recorded a goal in each of the last three games, which is one contest short of tying his career-high goal-scoring streak of four from March 22-27, 2022. During the 2021-22 campaign, Shine posted career-high numbers in goals (17), assists (15), points (32) and penalty minutes (141).

Bobbing for Apples: Taro Hirose has been known for his passing abilities throughout four seasons with the Griffins. In fact, the former Michigan State Spartan has had at least 22 assists in each AHL campaign in his career. This season has been no different, as Hirose has totaled a team-leading seven helpers, which is tied for seventh in the league. Hirose is currently on a three-game assist streak and has points in five of the seven games thus far.

Getting Revved Up: After suffering an injury in the season opener on Oct. 14 that kept him sidelined for the next four games, Jonatan Berggren returned to action this past weekend with points in both contests against the Texas Stars. The former second-round selection recorded his first assist of the year last Friday and followed that performance with his first goal of the campaign on Saturday. Berggren has two points (1-1-2) and two penalty minutes in three games this season. A year ago, the Enkoping, Sweden, native broke the Griffins' single-season rookie scoring record with 64 points (21-43-64) in 70 outings.

Road Trip!: So far, Grand Rapids is 2-2-0-0 in its eight-game road trip with stops in Iowa, Rockford and Cleveland yet to come. The eight-game journey is the longest in franchise history during the first two months of a season, beating out a five-game trip in November of 2017. In that five-game road stand in 2017, the Griffins finished with a 2-2-0-1 mark.

Getting Busy: The Griffins will embark on their first three-in-three of the season this week, with games on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Since the 2017-18 season, Grand Rapids is 12-16-2-3 (0.439) when playing three games in three nights and been outscored 108-90. The Griffins will have one more three-in-three this campaign from March 10-12.

