Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Sits Alone Atop the AHL Standings After One Month

November 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







Weekly Rewind

Wednesday, Oct. 26 - PENGUINS 5 vs. Cleveland 1

Their most convincing win of the year, Penguins rode a three-point game from Drew O'Connor (2G-1A) and 32 saves from Dustin Tokarski to victory. Alex Nylander notched his team-leading fourth goal of the year, and Filip Hållander picked up a pair of assists.

Friday, Oct. 28 - PENGUINS 3 at Lehigh Valley 1

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton was propelled past Lehigh Valley by a pair of goals late in regulation. Valtteri Puustinen scored for the third game in a row, tying the game in the second period, 1-1. Tyler Sikura and Corey Andonovski tallied 74 seconds apart in the final three minutes of regulation to nab the win.

Saturday, Oct. 29 - PENGUINS 2 at Hershey 1 (OT)

The Penguins emerged on the winning side of a goalie duel, downing the Bears in overtime. Filip Lindberg turned in a 26-save gem, coming up with clutch saves in the third period as well as overtime. Hållander delivered the winner - and the team's sixth win in a row - at 3:32 of OT.

The Week Ahead

Saturday, Nov. 5 - PENGUINS vs. Hershey

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton brings its win streak back to home ice and plans to bodyslam the Bears on WWE Night. WWE superstar Johnny Gargano will be at the game, and there is a special VIP Meet and Greet available for purchase. This will be Hershey's first visit to Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza since Nylander and the Penguins ended their season in overtime of Game 3 in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs First Round.

Sunday, Nov. 6 - PENGUINS at Hershey

The Penguins and Bears go head-to-head for the third game in a row. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is only 3-12-1-0 in its last 16 visits to Giant Center, but it has won two in a row in Chocolatetown.

Ice Chips

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has started its season on a seven-game point streak for the first time since 2013-14 (6-0-0-1).

- The last time the Penguins went unbeaten in regulation through the first month of a new season was 2005-06 (9-0-0-0).

- Filip Hållander is on a five-game point streak (2G-4A), the longest of his AHL career.

- Valtteri Puustinen is on a four-game point streak (3G-1A), the longest of his AHL career.

- Dustin Tokarski sits first among AHL goalies with a 1.38 goals against average. He also ranks third in save percentage (.949).

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. PENGUINS 7 6 0 1 0 13 .929

2. Providence 8 5 1 1 1 12 .750

3. Bridgeport 7 5 1 1 0 11 .786

4. Charlotte 6 4 1 1 0 9 .750

5. Springfield 8 4 3 0 1 9 .563

6. Hershey 7 3 2 2 0 8 .571

7. Hartford 6 2 2 1 1 6 .500

8. Lehigh Valley 7 2 4 1 0 5 .357

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Alex Nylander 8 4 3 7

Filip Hållander 8 2 4 6

Drew O'Connor^ 8 2 4 6

Corey Andonovski* 8 3 2 5

Valtteri Puustinen 8 3 2 5

Ty Smith 8 2 3 5

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Dustin Tokarski 5 4-0-1 1.38 .949 0

Filip Lindberg* 3 2-0-0 2.17 .915 0

* = rookie

^ = currently with Pittsburgh

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Sat, Nov. 5 Hershey Mohegan Arena 6:05 p.m.

Sun, Nov. 6 Hershey Giant Center 4:30 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Tue, Oct. 25 (RW) Sean Josling Signed to SPC

Mon, Oct. 31 (LW) Drew O'Connor Recalled to PIT

Mon, Oct. 31 (LW) Drake Caggiula Reassigned from PIT

PRACTICE SCHEDULE

DATE LOCATION TIME

Wed, Nov. 2 DAY OFF

Thu, Nov. 3 Practice Toyota SportsPlex 10:30 a.m.

Thu, Nov. 4 Practice Toyota SportsPlex 10:30 a.m.

Sat, Nov. 5 Pre-game Mohegan Arena 10:00 a.m.

GAME Mohegan Arena 6:05 p.m.

Sun, Nov. 6 Practice Toyota SportsPlex 11:00 a.m.

GAME Giant Center 4:30 p.m.

Mon, Nov. 7 DAY OFF

Tue, Nov. 8 Practice Toyota SportsPlex 10:30 a.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.