Bridgeport Islanders Host Charlotte at 10:30 a.m.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (5-1-1-0) host the Charlotte Checkers (4-1-1-0) at 10:30 a.m. today in their first of two puck drops before noon this season. It also opens a three-game homestand that runs through Sunday. Bridgeport is unbeaten in regulation through its last six games (5-0-1-0) following a 6-3 victory at Lehigh Valley on Saturday. Ruslan Iskhakov (1g, 2a), Andy Andreoff (1g, 2a) and Samuel Bolduc (3a) each had three points, as the Islanders scored six goals for the second straight night. Bridgeport scored four times on the power play and had four goals in the second period alone. Cory Schneider (4-0-0) made 35 saves.

GAME AT A GLANCE

Today's game is the first of six meetings between the Islanders and Checkers this season, and the first of three at Total Mortgage Arena. Bridgeport went 4-3-0-1 against Charlotte during the 2021-22 regular season, but 1-3 during the second round of the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs and was eliminated by the Checkers.

VIEW FROM CHARLOTTE

The Checkers complete a three-game road trip this morning and are looking to snap a two-game slide (0-1-1-0) after back-to-back losses within the Atlantic Division. In their last outing on Saturday, Grigori Denisenko and Logan Hutsko each scored in a 3-2 overtime loss at Hartford. Mack Guzda (2-0-1) had 28 saves. Guzda ranks ninth among AHL goalies with a 1.98 goals-against-average through three appearances. Longtime NHL forward Riley Nash leads Charlotte's offense with seven points (2g, 5a).

LEADING THE WAY

Ruslan Iskhakov leads all AHL rookies in scoring with 11 points (4g, 7a) in seven games. He also leads all Bridgeport players and shares second place in the league overall. The 22-year-old forward is on a six-game scoring streak and five-game assist streak (7a). In addition, Iskhakov has four straight multi-point games dating back to Oct. 22nd (3g, 6a during that span), including his first career three-point effort last Saturday in Allentown.

SAM'S STREAK

Samuel Bolduc enters today's tilt on a career-high five-game point streak, with nine points (1g, 8a) total during that span. In fact, the 21-year-old leads all AHL defensemen with eight assists and is third among blue-liners in points. Bolduc shares second place among AHL players in power-play points (6). He recorded a career-high three points (all assists) on Saturday in Allentown.

HISTORY IN THE MAKING

Brent Thompson would become the 22nd head coach to ever win 300 AHL games if the Islanders beat Charlotte today. He would also become the fourth active head coach to reach that mark following Kevin Dineen (UTI), Todd Nelson (HER) and Roy Sommer (SD). In his 10th season, Thompson is the longest tenured head coach with his current club in the AHL. Today is his 623rd game with Bridgeport.

QUICK HITS

Hudson Fasching has points in six straight games (3g, 3a)... Andy Andreoff has 10 points (4g, 6a) in his last five games and is tied for ninth in the AHL's scoring race... Andreoff has scored a power-play goal in three straight contests and his four power-play goals this season are tied for the league lead... Cory Schneider's four wins are tied for the league lead... The Islanders are 5-0-0-0 when scoring first (most wins in the AHL when scoring first)... The Islanders' offense is second in the AHL (4.43 goals per game) and has recorded at least five goals in five straight outings.

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (5-4-0); Last: 5-4 W vs. COL, Saturday -- Next: Tonight vs. CHI, 8:30 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (5-0-0-0); Last: 6-1 W at ADK, Sunday -- Next: Tomorrow vs. NFL, 7:05 p.m. ET

