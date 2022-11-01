Brent Thompson Becomes 22nd Head Coach to Win 300 AHL Games

November 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Bridgeport Islanders head coach Brent Thompson became the 22nd AHL head coach to win 300 games when the Islanders defeated Charlotte on Tuesday afternoon. He is also the fourth active head coach to reach that mark following Kevin Dineen (Utica), Todd Nelson (Hershey) and Roy Sommer (San Diego).

In his 10th season, Thompson is the longest tenured head coach with his current club in the AHL. Today was his 623rd game with Bridgeport. All 300 AHL wins have come behind the Islanders/Sound Tigers bench.

Thompson was initially hired to be Bridgeport's head coach on June 28, 2011, before serving as an assistant coach with the New York Islanders from 2012-14. On May 2, 2014, Thompson returned to Bridgeport in his former role. On January 28, 2017, Thompson became the winningest coach in franchise history (134), passing Jack Capuano.

Prior to the AHL, Thompson coached the ECHL's Alaska Aces from 2009-11, where he won the Kelly Cup championship in 2011. Thompson also won the John Brophy Award as the ECHL's Coach of the Year that season. From 2005-09, Thompson was an assistant coach for the Peoria Rivermen (AHL).

Drafted 39th overall by the Los Angeles Kings in 1989, Thompson played 15 seasons as a professional between the NHL and AHL, skating in 121 NHL games and 635 AHL contests.

