Jesper Froden Named AHL Player of the Month
November 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release
The American Hockey League announced today that Coachella Valley Firebirds' forward Jesper Froden (YES-per, FRO-din) has been named the AHL Player of the Month.
Froden scored five goals and added six assists for 11 points in six games for Coachella Valley during October.
Froden found the scoresheet in each of his first six outings of the season, beginning with a one-goal, two-assist effort in the Firebirds' 6-5 win at Calgary on Oct. 16. He scored again in a 3-1 win over the Wranglers on Oct. 17, and then tallied a goal and an assist each in back-to-back games against Abbotsford on Oct. 21 and Oct. 23. Froden posted two more assists on Oct. 28 against Calgary and finished the month with a goal to seal Coachella Valley's 5-3 win over the Wranglers on Oct. 29.
A native of Stockholm, Sweden, Froden signed as a free agent with Seattle on July 14, 2022, after spending last season in the Boston Bruins organization, where he posted 16 goals and 18 assists in 49 AHL games with Providence along with one goal in seven NHL contests with Boston. Froden played the two previous years with Skelleftea AIK and was named the Swedish Hockey League's rookie of the year in 2019-20.
NEXT GAME: Coachella Valley travels to Abbotsford to face the Canucks for a pair of games on Friday, November 4th and Saturday, November 5th. Puck drop for both games is scheduled for 7pm PT.
The Firebirds home opening game will take place at Acrisure Arena, the newest world-class concert and sports venue designed specifically for the Coachella Valley, on Sunday, December 18, 2022, against the Tucson Roadrunners. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00pm PT.
