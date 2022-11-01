Detroit Returns Givani Smith to Grand Rapids
November 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Grand Rapids Griffins forward Givani Smith
(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday reassigned forward Givani Smith to the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Smith appeared in two games with the Red Wings during his first stint with the NHL franchise this season. The fifth-year pro has one assist, four penalty minutes and a minus-four rating through three games with Grand Rapids this year. The 24-year-old bagged a helper on Oct. 23 at Toronto for his first AHL point since May 15, 2021 due to playing in the NHL. Smith has spent parts of the last three campaigns with the Red Wings, totaling 14 points (7-7-14) and 138 penalty minutes in 85 contests. Through 132 AHL games from 2016-22, the Toronto, Ontario, native has 24 goals, 24 assists and 221 penalty minutes.
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins forward Givani Smith
(Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)
