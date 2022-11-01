Karashik Recalled from Reading

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have recalled defenseman Adam Karashik from the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

In a separate transaction from Sunday, forward Charlie Gerard was loaned to Reading by the Phantoms.

Karashik played two games for Reading over the weekend and scored his first career professional goal in the team's 3-2 victory on Sunday against the Indy Fuel. His shorthanded goal early in the third period tied the game at 2-2 in the Royals' comeback effort.

Karashik, 24, had been recovering from injury to begin the season. The former Notre Dame captain joined the Phantoms last year playing in eight games. Prior to his fifth-year season at Notre Dame, the right-handed shooter from Ridgefield, CT had played for UConn for four seasons. He scored 6-34-40 in his NCAA career encompassing 159 games. This is his first trip to the ECHL.

Gerard, 26, has played in two games with the Phantoms this season. He scored the game-winning goal for the Reading Royals on Sunday just a few minutes after Karashik had tied the game. Last year with the Phantoms, the Rocky River, OH native played in 55 games with the Phantoms scoring 6-6-12 and he began the season with Reading where he played in eight games scoring 2-2-4. The Minnesota State (Mankato) product began his pro career in 2020-21 with the ECHL Utah Grizzlies and AHL Colorado Eagles.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms continue their three-game road swing on Friday, November 4 against the Belleville Senators and then play on Saturday, November 5 at 3:00 p.m. at the Laval Rocket.

Lehigh Valley returns to PPL Center on Friday, November 11 against the Springfield Thunderbirds and Saturday, November 12 against the Laval Rocket. Join us for our WFMZ-69 Coat Drive and Berks $1 Hot Dogs Night on November 11 followed by 90s Night and Saturday Night Hockey Live on November 12!

