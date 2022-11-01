American Hockey League Joins NHL, NHLPA in 24th Annual Hockey Fights Cancer© Initiative

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League is proud to be joining the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players' Association for their Hockey Fights Cancer™ initiative, which begins today.

The campaign, which has been uniting the hockey community in support of people with cancer and their families since 1998, will feature special events, observances and stories from people around the hockey community. This year, 17 AHL member clubs are designating a home game as a Hockey Fights Cancer awareness night with the opportunity to include lavender jerseys, dasherboards, stick tape, helmet decals and "I Fight For" cards.

Fans can get involved by sharing their stories using the official hashtag #HockeyFightsCancer or donating online at HockeyFightsCancer.com. Donations raised will continue to support the American Cancer Society and Canadian Cancer Society Lodges in the U.S. and Canada, assisting hundreds of people with cancer and their families every day with accommodations, meals, transportation, activities and emotional support.

Following is a list of scheduled Hockey Fights Cancer nights being hosted by AHL teams:

November 4 - Iowa Wild

November 5 - Laval Rocket

November 12 - Hartford Wolf Pack

November 13 - Manitoba Moose

November 18-19 - Texas Stars

November 18 - Rochester Americans

November 19 - Belleville Senators, Springfield Thunderbirds, Tucson Roadrunners

November 20 - Hershey Bears, Ontario Reign, Toronto Marlies

November 25 - Cleveland Monsters

November 26 - San Diego Gulls

November 29-30 - Abbotsford Canucks

December 16 - Syracuse Crunch

December 17 - Milwaukee Admirals

