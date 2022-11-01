$2 Beer Night Friday in Condorstown

The Condors are home Wednesday and Friday this week. Friday night is $2 Beer Night presented by Rewind 98.1 FM. Here are three things you need to know for the game:

Every Friday night is $2 Beer night in Condorstown featuring $2 Michelob Ultra and Bud Light Seltzer through the end of the first intermission

Kevin Truelson, a member of the team's 25th Anniversary Team, will drop the ceremonial first puck as part of the team's ongoing celebration of 25 seasons

The Condors host the Henderson Silver Knights, featuring former Condors netminder Laurent Brossoit, at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

