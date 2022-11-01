$2 Beer Night Friday in Condorstown
November 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Condors are home Wednesday and Friday this week. Friday night is $2 Beer Night presented by Rewind 98.1 FM. Here are three things you need to know for the game:
Every Friday night is $2 Beer night in Condorstown featuring $2 Michelob Ultra and Bud Light Seltzer through the end of the first intermission
Kevin Truelson, a member of the team's 25th Anniversary Team, will drop the ceremonial first puck as part of the team's ongoing celebration of 25 seasons
The Condors host the Henderson Silver Knights, featuring former Condors netminder Laurent Brossoit, at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2022
- Detroit Returns Givani Smith to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Brent Thompson Becomes 22nd Head Coach to Win 300 AHL Games - Bridgeport Islanders
- Syracuse Crunch to Host Military Appreciation Game Presented by Visions Federal Credit Union November 11 - Syracuse Crunch
- San Diego Gulls Sign Defenseman Jarod Hilderman to Professional Tryout (PTO). - San Diego Gulls
- Islanders Prevail over Charlotte in Shootout - Bridgeport Islanders
- Griffins Gear up for Three Games in Three Days - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Road Trip Ends with Shootout Loss in Bridgeport - Charlotte Checkers
- Karashik Recalled from Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bears Take on Penguins in Weekend Home-And-Home Set - Hershey Bears
- $2 Beer Night Friday in Condorstown - Bakersfield Condors
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Sits Alone Atop the AHL Standings After One Month - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Rolling on the Road - Tucson Roadrunners
- Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose Launch 2022 Hockey Fights Cancer Campaigns - Manitoba Moose
- Belleville Sens Sign Forward Cory Conacher to Professional Tryout Offer - Belleville Senators
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Charlotte at 10:30 a.m. - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.