Wings Weekly: K-Wings Look to Maintain Winning Ways

Kalamazoo takes a tour of Indiana, visiting Fort Wayne on Friday, and facing the Indy Fuel on Saturday.

OVERALL RECORD: 5-3-0

LAST WEEK: 3-0-0

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, journey to the Hoosier State for two games this week, after establishing a three-game win streak with victories over Cincinnati, Indianapolis, and Iowa this past week.

The K-Wings found clear skies in Cincinnati, beating the Cyclones by a score of 4-2 on Wednesday night. Kalamazoo came home to battle the Indy Fuel at Wings Event Center for Military Appreciation Night. The K-Wings won in dominant fashion by a score of 7-2 highlighted by four power-play goals. Kalamazoo had a quick turnaround, playing the Iowa Heartlanders in Iowa for the first time ever. The K-Wings won that game on an overtime goal from Tanner Sorenson.

Kalamazoo travels to Fort Wayne for the first time Friday for an 8:00 p.m. EST. face-off in Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, before heading to Indianapolis Saturday for the first visit to the Indy Fuel at 7:00 p.m. EST. at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

RESULTS

Wednesday, Nov. 10 - Cincinnati 2, Kalamazoo 4 (Heritage Bank Center- Cincinnati, OH) | Box Score

>> The K-Wings visited the Cyclones for the first time this season, seeking revenge for 1-0 loss they suffered at home earlier in the season. Max Humitz, returning from a stint with the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins, opened the scoring in a short-handed situation with 2:08 remaining in the first period. Brenden Miller wasted no time scoring his second goal of the year early in the second period, sending a shot over the goalie's glove and into the top of the net. Greg Betzold added a goal on a 2-on-1 rush to bump Kalamazoo's lead to two. Zach Jordan scored his ECHL goal with an empty-net goal to beat the buzzer and finalize the score at 4-2.

Saturday, Nov. 6 - Indy 2, Kalamazoo 7 (Wings Event Center - Kalamazoo, MI) | Box Score

>> The K-Wings came home to take on the Indy Fuel in front of over 3,500 fans for Military Appreciation Night. Kalamazoo took control in the first period and never looked back. Max Humitz opened the scoring 8:38 into the period on a breakaway when he put a deke on the Fuel goaltender. The K-Wings got four power-play goals from Captain Justin Taylor, who had 2, Jake Slaker, and Humitz. Taylor and Humitz each scored twice on Saturday. Erik Bradford scored his second goal of the season in a shorthanded situation in the third period. Tanner Sorenson added one more goal for good measure as Kalamazoo defeated Indy 7-2.

Saturday, Nov. 6 - Iowa 2, Kalamazoo 3 F/OT (Xtreme Arena -Coralville, IA) | Box Score

The K-Wings struck first for the third game in a row. Five minutes into the first period, Brenden Miller rocketed home a knuckle puck thru traffic to find the back of the net. After a Heartlander goal in the Second Period, Raymond Brice scored a one-timer in front of the crease from a no-look pass by Justin Taylor to retake the lead. Iowa would score once again in the second to tie the game. With no goals in the third period, Erik Bradford and Tanner Sorenson went on a short break away as Sorenson snuck the puck past Iowa goalie Hunter Jones to give the K-Wings the victory.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Wednesday, Nov. 10 - Kalamazoo AT Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m. - Heritage Bank Center (Cincinnati, OH)

Saturday, Nov. 13 - Indy vs Kalamazoo, 7:00 p.m. - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

Sunday, Nov. 14 - Kalamazoo AT Iowa, 4:00 p.m. ET - Xtream Arena (Coralville, IA)

ON THE MOVE

11/9 - Forward Max Humitz reassigned by Grand Rapids (AHL) to Kalamazoo (ECHL).

11/9 - Forward Jake Gaudet loaned by Cleveland (AHL)

11/13 -- Defenseman Olivier LeBlanc recalled from loan by Cleveland (AHL).

FAST FACTS

- Max Humitz scored in consecutive games following his return and is currently tied for second amongst rookies with 5 goals on the season.

- Zach Jordan recorded his first ECHL goal in Wednesday's game vs Cincinnati, just 2 days before his 25th birthday.

- Captain Justin Taylor passed K-Wings legend Niel Meadmore in career assists this past week. Taylor sits in 9th place and sits 3 away from surpassing Sam Ftorek.

TEAM TRENDS

- Kalamazoo scored first in all three victories this past week. The K-Wings are now 4-0 when scoring first.

- The K-Wings are tied for the lead with 4 short-handed goals. Erik Bradford has 2 SHG this season.

- Kalamazoo went 1/10 on penalty kill opportunities last week.

STATISTICAL LEADERS (PRESEASON)

POINTS: 10 - Justin Taylor

GOALS: 5 - Max Humitz

ASSISTS: 7 - Justin Taylor

PLUS/MINUS: +8 - Brenden Miller

PIMS: 17 -Tanner Sorenson

PP GOALS: 2 - Justin Taylor

SH GOALS: 2 - Erik Bradford

GW GOALS: 1 - Five players

SHOTS: 27 - Zach Jordan

WINS: 3 - Jet Greaves

GAA: 2.83 - Jet Greaves

SAVE %: .912 - Jet Greaves

* - currently with Cleveland (AHL)

** currently with Grand Rapids (AHL)

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Last Week - 4/13 (23.5%)

This Season - 6/24 (25%) - 4th in the ECHL

PENALTY KILL: Last Week - 1/10 (90.0%)

This Season - 4/26 (85.7%) - 9th in the ECHL

