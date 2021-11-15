Glads Fall Short for First Home Loss

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (5-2-0-0) fell short against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (3-6-0-0) 5-2 on Monday night at Gas South Arena on the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice. The Gladiators suffered their first loss in six games to end their win streak despite goals from Greg Campbell and Cody Sylvester.

The Glads started the scoring for the night when Greg Campbell collected a pass from Tyler Kobryn at the blue line and then fired a wrister into the top left corner of the net past Greenville goaltender Jacob Ingham to give Atlanta a 1-0 lead (8:41).

A minute later, Diego Cuglietta slotted one into the back of the net for the Swamp Rabbits and tied the game at 1-1 (9:48). The Glads outshot the Swamp Rabbits 12-7 in the first period.

Greenville took a 2-1 lead early in the second period when Cuglietta knocked the puck out of the air and into the net (3:55).

Dallas Gerads scored off a wrist shot to extend the Greenville lead to 3-1 later in the second period (13:13).

The Glads cut the Swamp Rabbit's lead to 3-2 after Elijah Vilio fired a shot from the left wing off Ingham that led to a rebound opportunity for Atlanta. Cody Sylvester collected the puck and blasted it into the back of the net to record a goal in his fifth straight game (14:38).

Cuglietta picked up the hat trick and increased the Greenville lead to 4-2 with a power-play goal at the beginning of the third period (3:21).

Quin Foreman scored the fifth and final goal for the Swamp Rabbits to seal the game at 5-2 (18:13).

The Gladiators outshot the Swamp Rabbits 37-29 in the contest, and Atlanta has outshot their opponents in every game this season.

