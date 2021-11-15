Zerter-Gossage Loaned to AHL Tucson
November 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release
PORTLAND, ME - Following his record-breaking performance on Friday night, Mariners forward Lewis Zerter-Gossage has been loaned to the American Hockey League's Tucson Roadrunners. Zerter-Gossage has 30 career AHL games under his belt, all with the Hartford Wolf Pack.
In the Mariners 8-7 overtime loss to Trois-Rivieres on Friday night, Zerter-Gossage turned in a record-setting performance. He scored five goals and totaled six points, both setting Mariners single-game franchise marks. He became the 33rd player in ECHL history to score five goals in a game. In the early going, Zerter-Gossage is the Mariners team leader in points (12) and goals (5).
During Zerter-Gossage's first stint with the Mariners in 2019-20, he was under contract with the Hartford Wolf Pack. He appeared in 25 games for the Wolf Pack that season, plus an additional five the prior season. Zerter-Gossage was traded from Hartford to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in February of 2020, but did not appear in a game for the Phantoms, instead playing the remainder of that season for the Reading Royals.
Zerter-Gossage is 26-years-old and hails from Montreal, QC. He is a former captain of Harvard University's men's hockey program, graduating in 2019.
The Mariners will play four games in Florida this week - three at Jacksonville and one at Orlando. They'll return home for a pair of games around Thanksgiving on November 24th and 26th. They host the Worcester Railers on Wednesday the 24th at 7:00 PM as the VIP Rivalry Cup continues. The Newfoundland Growlers come to town on the 26th for a 7:15 PM faceoff and Marvel Super Hero™ Night, which will feature Black Panther specialty jerseys. Individual tickets can be purchased online at MarinersOfMaine.com or by visiting the Trusted Choice Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 15, 2021
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- ECHL Transactions - November 15 - ECHL
- First Place Komets Home for Three Straight - Fort Wayne Komets
- Zerter-Gossage Loaned to AHL Tucson - Maine Mariners
- Knott Called-Up to Milwaukee - Cincinnati Cyclones
- American Trade for Forward from Greenville - Allen Americans
- Rabbit Report: the Week Ahead - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Fuel Acquire Forward Anthony Rinaldi - Indy Fuel
- First-Place Everblades Return Home to Face Sunshine State Rivals - Florida Everblades
- Admirals Weekly: Two out of Six in Reading - Norfolk Admirals
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 4 - Indy Fuel
- Weekly Roundup and Game Preview: Glads Look for Sixth Straight Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Toledo Walleye Weekly - Toledo Walleye
- Wings Weekly: K-Wings Look to Maintain Winning Ways - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.