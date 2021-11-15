Fuel Acquire Forward Anthony Rinaldi

November 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks and the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs, announced Monday that they have acquired forward Anthony Rinaldi from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to satisfy the future considerations owed to Indy as part of the trade that sent forward Diego Cuglietta to Greenville on November 9.

Rinaldi, 26, joins the Fuel after playing seven games for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits this season tallying one goal and four assists. The 6-foot, 185-pound split his first pro season between the Kansas City Mavericks and Swamp Rabbits, skating in a total of 48 games and earning 13 points (7g, 6a).

Rinaldi joins the Fuel ahead of a three game homestand where they will face the Fort Wayne Komets, Wheeling Nailers and Kalamazoo Wings. The homestand begins on Wednesday, November 17 when the Fuel host the Komets for the first meeting of the season.

Various ticket options are now on sale for the Fuel's 8th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2021-22 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.