Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 4

November 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDY FUEL WEEK 4 RESULTS: 0-3-0-1, 2-6-0-1 Overall

Tuesday, November 9 - Fuel 2 at Cincinnati 3 SO:

In the second game of a five-game road swing, the Fuel visited Cincinnati Cyclones. Both teams would trade goals throughout the game, sending it to overtime and eventually a shootout. Cincinnati's Dominic Franco would be the only person to score in the shootout handing the Cyclones the 3-2 win.

Friday, November 12 - Fuel 3 at Iowa 5:

Starting off three games in three days, the Fuel visited Iowa for the first time in franchise history on Friday night. Even after an electric second period in which Indy notched three goals, the Iowa Heartlanders proved to be the dominant team with a 5-3 win in the Fuel's first-ever visit to Xtream Arena.

Saturday, November 13 - Fuel 2 at Kalamazoo 7

In the first of 12 matchups this season, the Indy Fuel visited the Kalamazoo Wings on Saturday night. The Wings would see seven goals from five different players on their way to a 7-2 win over the Fuel at Wings Event Center.

Sunday, November 14 - Fuel 4 at Toledo 7

Closing out their long, 5-game road swing on Sunday night, The Fuel visited the Huntington Center for the first time this year. Although scoring four goals of their own, the Fuel fell 7-4 to the Walleye in the second of ten matchups between the two teams this season.

INDY FUEL WEEK 5 SCHEDULE:

Wednesday, November 17 - Fuel vs Fort Wayne (7:00 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

Friday, November 19 - Fuel vs Wheeling (7:00 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

Saturday, November 20 - Fuel vs Kalamazoo (7:00 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

STRUGGLING TO ANSWER

Entering week 5 of the ECHL season, the Indy Fuel have been outscored 14-6 in their last two games. Through their first nine games of the season, the Fuel have not been able to string together back-to-back wins. Their last points in the standings came in a shootout loss to Cincinnati on Tuesday.

ROCKFORD REINFORCEMENTS

Although the Fuel lost on Sunday night, Chad Yetman and Kale Howarth combined for two goals and two assists. The pair of young guns combined with Cliff Watson who picked up a helper of his own.

OIL DROPS:

Seamus Malone has two goals and four assists in his last seven games

Since returning from his loan to Belleville, Spencer Watson has a goal and an assist in two games

Cliff Watson picked up his first point since October 30

Brent Gates had his first multiple-goal game of the season on Sunday night

Keoni Texeira has a goal and two assists in his last three games

Kale Howarth picked up his first two professional goals on Sunday night

Chad Yetman is one of three Chicago Blackhawks prospects averaging over a point per game

Mike Lee is tied for 5th among ECHL rookies in points

Team Notes

The Fuel are 9th in the ECHL in average penalty minutes (16.67 per game)

Through their first nine games, the Fuel are 1-4-0-1 on the road

Indy is 2-3-0-1 when scoring the first goal of the game

The Fuel power play is 12th in the ECHL at 18.9%

The penalty kill is 22nd at 76.7

Entering week 5, the Fuel have the 4th highest goals against per game in the league (4.11)

TICKET INFORMATION:

Various ticket options are now on sale for the Fuel's 8th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL.

BROADCAST:

Catch every home game this season with a free online radio stream at IndyFuelHockey.com! Click the "Watch/Listen Live" button to hear Andrew Smith and Nick Olczyk bring you all of the action from Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Fans can also watch all 72 games at home and on the road live through FloSports!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.