Toledo Walleye Weekly

November 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release







Overall Record: 6-4-0-0, 2nd Central Division, Current Streak: 1 Win

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

November 12 vs. Wheeling (3-2 Loss)

November 13 at Fort Wayne (3-0 Loss)

November 14 vs, Indy (7-4 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

November 19 vs. Iowa at 7:15 p.m. (7:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

November 20 vs. Iowa at 7:15 p.m. (7:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

Walleye Weekly Schedule

(Monday, November 15 through Sunday, November 21)

Monday, November 15 - No Practice

Tuesday, November 16 - Practice 11:00 a.m. at Huntington Center

Wednesday, November 17 - Practice 11:00 a.m. at Huntington Center

Thursday, November 18 - Practice 11:00 a.m. at Huntington Center

Friday, November 19 - Game vs. Iowa at 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, November 20 - Game vs. Iowa at 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, November 21 - No Practice

**PLEASE NOTE: ALL TIMES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE**

Walleye Notes

Offense rallies Sunday to end weekend: After being held to just two goals in a 3-2 home loss to Wheeling Friday and a 3-0 loss at Fort Wayne Saturday, Toledo found the scoring touch to end the weekend with seven goals in a 7-4 win. TJ Hensick (2G, 1A), Matt Berry (4A), Conlan Keenan (1G, 1A) and Blake Hillman (1G, 2A) led the way for the Walleye in the win that snapped a season high three game losing streak.

Top Fish: The Walleye own three of the top ten scorers in the ECHL with TJ Hensick (8G, 7A) and Matt Berry (5G, 10A) each tied for second among all scorers. John Albert (8G, 3A) is ranked 9th in the league. Hensick and Albert are tied for the ECHL league lead in goal scoring, while Berry's 10 helpers has him tied at the top of the league in assists.

Hooking up the goals: Overall the Walleye lead the ECHL with 44 goals scored this season and the highest average (4.40) per game. Toledo currently has five players with five goals or more on its roster. TJ Hensick and John Albert have eight while Matt Berry, Brett McKenzie and Marcus Vela each have five.

Heartlanders invade Toledo this week: Just two games on the slate for this week for the Walleye and both will feature the Iowa Heartlanders for the first time in Toledo. The two teams played in Iowa at the end of the October with the Walleye winning both games by scores of 10-1 and 5-2.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Matt Berry (2 goals - 4 assists = 6 points)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Billy Christopoulos (1-1-0, 3.55 GAA, .855 save %)

ECHL Stories from November 15, 2021

