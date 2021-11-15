ECHL Transactions - November 15

November 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, November 15, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Iowa:

Nick Pastorious, F

Kyle Thacker, D

Reading:

Hayden Hawkey, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Delete Jackson Leef, F traded to Greenville

Cincinnati:

Delete Graham Knott, F loaned to Milwaukee

Greenville:

Add Quin Foreman, F added to active roster (traded from Indy)

Add Tommy Besinger, F activated from reserve

Delete Gavin Gould, F traded to Allen

Delete Anthony Rinaldi, F traded to Indy

Iowa:

Delete Alexander Khovanov, F recalled to Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota

Jacksonville:

Add Derek Lodermeier, F activated from reserve

Delete Abbott Girduckis, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Giovanni Vallati, D assigned by Cleveland

Maine:

Add Devon Paliani, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Andrew Romano, F activated from reserve

Delete Lewis Zerter-Gossage, F loaned to Tucson

Delete Victor Berglund, D recalled to Providence by Boston

Norfolk:

Delete Cody Milan, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/31)

Rapid City:

Delete Kameron Kielly, F ECHL rights traded to Atlanta

Toledo:

Delete Brett McKenzie, F loaned to Grand Rapids

Trois-Rivières:

Add Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Arsen Khisamutdinov, F activated from reserve

Delete Kevin Poulin, G recalled by Laval

Wheeling:

Add Alex D'Orio, G assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Delete Evan Moyse, G placed on reserve

Worcester:

Delete Matt Jenkins, G released as EBUG

