ECHL Transactions - November 15
November 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, November 15, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Iowa:
Nick Pastorious, F
Kyle Thacker, D
Reading:
Hayden Hawkey, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Delete Jackson Leef, F traded to Greenville
Cincinnati:
Delete Graham Knott, F loaned to Milwaukee
Greenville:
Add Quin Foreman, F added to active roster (traded from Indy)
Add Tommy Besinger, F activated from reserve
Delete Gavin Gould, F traded to Allen
Delete Anthony Rinaldi, F traded to Indy
Iowa:
Delete Alexander Khovanov, F recalled to Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota
Jacksonville:
Add Derek Lodermeier, F activated from reserve
Delete Abbott Girduckis, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Giovanni Vallati, D assigned by Cleveland
Maine:
Add Devon Paliani, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Andrew Romano, F activated from reserve
Delete Lewis Zerter-Gossage, F loaned to Tucson
Delete Victor Berglund, D recalled to Providence by Boston
Norfolk:
Delete Cody Milan, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/31)
Rapid City:
Delete Kameron Kielly, F ECHL rights traded to Atlanta
Toledo:
Delete Brett McKenzie, F loaned to Grand Rapids
Trois-Rivières:
Add Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Arsen Khisamutdinov, F activated from reserve
Delete Kevin Poulin, G recalled by Laval
Wheeling:
Add Alex D'Orio, G assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Delete Evan Moyse, G placed on reserve
Worcester:
Delete Matt Jenkins, G released as EBUG
