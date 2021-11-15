Steelheads Weekly - November 15, 2021

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (6-5-0) return following their six-game road trip and open a six-game homestand of their own with three against a non-conference opponent.

LAST WEEK...

Wednesday, November 10 @ Rapid City Rush: W 4-1

Shots: Steelheads 38, Rush 34

PP: Steelheads 1-for-3, Rush 0-for-4

The Steelheads struck early for the second-straight game on a one-time shot from defenseman Michael Prapavessis (2:46 1st) for his first goal of the season and a 1-0 lead. The Rush outpaced the Steelheads 17-7 early in shots, but Idaho found the net two more times in the second period. Forward Will Merchant (1:17 2nd) pushed through a shot on a breakout, and defenseman Darren Brady (PP, 10:56 2nd) cashed in on a wrist shot to stretch the lead to 3-0. The Rush notched their lone tally less than one minute later, but the Steelheads offense continued to run and added one more from forward David Norris (12:49 3rd) to round out the final score, 4-1.

Friday, November 12 @ Rapid City Rush: L 2-1

Shots: Steelheads 27, Rush 25

PP: Steelheads 1-for-6, Rush 1-for-2

The Steelheads found tallies in the first period and continued the momentum left from Wednesday evening. Forward Will Merchant (10:48 1st) put back a rebound on a rush into the offensive zone to take the initial 1-0 lead. On the team's first power play, Steelheads forward Zack Andrusiak (PP, 18:19 1st) tapped in his own rebound from a net front scrum to double the lead, 2-0. In the second period, the Rush were able to tack on two of their own and found one more in the third to take the 3-2 lead. One more was added into the empty net to provide the 4-2 result.

Saturday, November 13 @ Rapid City Rush: W 3-0

Shots: Steelheads 38, Rush 14

PP: Steelheads 0-for-4, Rush 0-for-1

The Steelheads struck early thanks to the patience in front of the net shown by forward Colton Kehler (1:31 1st) netting the earliest goal to start a game this season for the 1-0 lead. The Steelheads held the Rush to no more than five shots in each period and had over 10 shots in each period offensively and added their second tally of the night late in the second period from forward Chase Zieky (17:41 2nd) for his first professional goal and a 2-0 lead. The final insurance tally came on a clear from defenseman Clint Filbrandt (EN, 18:03 3rd) to seal the 3-0 result. Jake Kupsky (1-0-0) stopped all 14 shots in the win.

THIS WEEK...

Wednesday, November 17 vs. Adirondack Thunder - 7:10 p.m. MT

Friday, November 19 vs. Adirondack Thunder - 7:10 p.m. MT

Saturday, November 20 vs. Adirondack Thunder - 7:10 p.m. MT

The Steelheads meet the Adirondack Thunder in their first of two series against East Division opponents at Idaho Central Arena this season. The Steelheads have met the Thunder just once before in the 2016-17 season nearly five years to the date on Nov. 9-12, 2016. The Thunder earned the first game, 6-3, but the Steelheads won back-to-back results with a 4-3 shootout win and 4-2 regulation victory. The Steelheads went 58-29-9 overall and 28-9-3 when the Thunder were in Stockton, and the Steelheads also are 7-4-1 all-time against East Division opponents with another three-game series against the Worcester Railers later this year.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS...

$2 Beer Wednesday: $2 beers are back for every Wednesday night game during the 2021-22 season. The first of ten $2 Beer Wednesdays comes on Wednesday, Nov. 17 against the Adirondack Thunder. Get your seats at idahosteelheads.com or call 331-TIXS.

4 for $50 Family Friday: Get four tickets in sections 116-120, four Double R Ranch hot dogs, and four Pepsis for just $50 for any Friday night home game this season. Seats are limited and available at idahosteelheads.com.

Pepsi Puck Giveaway: The Steelheads are handing out the annual Steelheads Pepsi Pucks for the first 1,000 fans in attendance on Saturday, Nov. 20 against the Adirondack Thunder. For tickets, head to idahosteelheads.com or call 331-TIXS.

STEEL STATS...

Quick Bites:

- The Steelheads finished their longest road trip of the season with a 3-3-0 record as well as wins in three of four games over a seven-day span. The Steelheads open the season with a 4-4-0 record on the road before hosting 12 of their next 14 games at home.

- The shutout by Jake Kupsky on Saturday is the fewest in that result in the Steelheads ECHL era, overtaking the previous mark of 15 saves by Matt Climie on Mar. 25, 2009 at home in a 3-0 win over the Ontario Reign. The Steelheads have 84 shutouts since the 2003-04 season.

- Forwards Zack Andrusiak and Will Merchant have each earned a three-game point streak in Rapid City, the first three-game point stretch for any Steelheads skater this season. Andrusiak (1-3-4) and Merchant (2-2-4) each sit tied for second in scoring with nine points on the year.

- Forward A.J. White has three assists over his last two games, jumping into sixth place for most assists in the Steelheads ECHL era, trailing Rob Linsmayer ('12-'17) by two assists. White has 89 career assists and eight points (4-4-8) this season.

Team Leaders:

GOALS: 5 - Yauheni Aksiantsiuk/Will Merchant

ASSISTS: 8 - Michael Prapavessis

POINTS: 10 - Yauheni Aksiantsiuk

PP GOALS: 3 - Zack Andrusiak

SH GOALS: 0 - n/a

GW GOALS: 2 -Colton Kehler

PIMS: 21 - Darren Brady

PLUS/MINUS: +6 - Will Merchant

SHOTS: 40 - Luc Brown

WINS 3 - Adam Scheel

GAA: 2.37 - Adam Scheel

SAVE %: .917 - Adam Scheel

2021-22 Mountain Division Standings:

1. Utah 7-4-0-0 14 pts

2. STEELHEADS 6-5-0-0 12 pts

3. Tulsa 5-2-0-0 10 pts

4. Kansas City 5-4-0-0 10 pts

5. Wichita 4-5-0-0 8 pts

6. Rapid City 3-5-1-0 7 pts

7. Allen 2-5-2-0 6 pts

BROADCAST INFORMATION...

All home games during the 2021-22 regular season are broadcast on local television as well as on radio and online pay-per-view. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 1350-AM/95.3-FM KTIK "The Ticket" as well as 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 & FloSports.

The Deschutes Brewery Idaho Steelheads Hockey Show returns this Thursday on 1350 KTIK-AM/95.3 FM "The Ticket", featuring Steelheads news, analysis and insight from around the ECHL. The show airs every Tuesday through Thursday during the 2021-22 season.

The Steelheads return to Idaho Central Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 7:10 p.m. against the Adirondack Thunder to open a three-game weekend. Single-game tickets are available for all home games during the 2021-22 regular season by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling 331-TIXS! Make sure to secure your FloSports subscription for the 2021-22 season to lock in all Steelheads games and more on ECHL TV.

