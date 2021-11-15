Rabbit Report: the Week Ahead

SPACE JAM NIGHT

PRESENTED BY: NEW BALANCE GREENVILLE

Join us as we celebrate the 25th anniversary of the legendary Space Jam! We all know Michael Jordan slams, Bugs Bunny jammed, so come and enjoy this night full of family fun entertainment. The Swamp Rabbits will wear specialty Space Jam Jerseys that will be available for auction after the game.

Space Jam is fun for the whole family especially with our Family Four Pack package where every seat includes a hotdog, soda, and chips! Secure your seats today!

Don't miss your chance to skate with the Swamp Rabbits at Ice On Main on Wednesday, November 17 all night long! Swing by to meet the Rabbits at 5:00pm, 6:30pm, and 8:00pm!

The Swamp Rabbits wish to thank all who donated to the inaugural Hockey For Heroes program. We were proud to host over 1,000 military members, veterans, and their families over Veterans Day weekend.

COMING SOON

Don't miss out on the Noble Dog Hotel and Swamp Rabbits collaboration in the 2022 Barks & Bits calendar.

The sales of these calendars benefit the Canine Healing Project.

