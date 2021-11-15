Rabbit Report: the Week Ahead
November 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
SPACE JAM NIGHT
PRESENTED BY: NEW BALANCE GREENVILLE
Join us as we celebrate the 25th anniversary of the legendary Space Jam! We all know Michael Jordan slams, Bugs Bunny jammed, so come and enjoy this night full of family fun entertainment. The Swamp Rabbits will wear specialty Space Jam Jerseys that will be available for auction after the game.
Space Jam is fun for the whole family especially with our Family Four Pack package where every seat includes a hotdog, soda, and chips! Secure your seats today!
Don't miss your chance to skate with the Swamp Rabbits at Ice On Main on Wednesday, November 17 all night long! Swing by to meet the Rabbits at 5:00pm, 6:30pm, and 8:00pm!
The Swamp Rabbits wish to thank all who donated to the inaugural Hockey For Heroes program. We were proud to host over 1,000 military members, veterans, and their families over Veterans Day weekend.
COMING SOON
Don't miss out on the Noble Dog Hotel and Swamp Rabbits collaboration in the 2022 Barks & Bits calendar.
The sales of these calendars benefit the Canine Healing Project.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 15, 2021
- Rabbit Report: the Week Ahead - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Fuel Acquire Forward Anthony Rinaldi - Indy Fuel
- First-Place Everblades Return Home to Face Sunshine State Rivals - Florida Everblades
- Admirals Weekly: Two out of Six in Reading - Norfolk Admirals
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 4 - Indy Fuel
- Weekly Roundup and Game Preview: Glads Look for Sixth Straight Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Toledo Walleye Weekly - Toledo Walleye
- Wings Weekly: K-Wings Look to Maintain Winning Ways - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.