Knott Called-Up to Milwaukee

November 15, 2021







Cincinnati, OH - Cyclones forward Graham Knott has received an AHL call-up to the Milwaukee Admirals. Knott joins the the Nashville Predators' AHL affiliate ahead of the team's three game road trip to Manitoba.

- Knott, 24, heads to his third AHL team after playing 10 games with the Cyclones to start the season. The former second round draft selection out of the Blackhawks' organization scored three goals and collected five points, including a three point night in Cincinnati's 5-4 win over Wheeling Saturday night.

- Knott previously played 137 AHL games between Rockford and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, posting eight goals and 22 points.

- The 'Clones return to action this weekend with a pair of games on the road against the Atlanta Gladiators. Cincinnati will now be without Knott, along with three defenseman (Nick Boka, Dajon Mingo, Colton Waltz), who were all suspended as a result of their altercations at the end of the first period in Wheeling.

