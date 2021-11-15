Americans Weekly
November 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans are back in action this week with three games against the Rapid City Rush. This will be the first series of the season between the two teams. The Americans also received some good news today. Goalie Antoine Bibeau has been reassigned to the Americans by the Seattle Kraken (NHL).
Last Week's Record: 0-3-0
Overall record: 2-5-2 (6 Points)
-- Last Week's Games --
Friday, November 12, @ Wichita Thunder
Score: 6-2, L
Game Winning Goal: Billy Exell
Winning Goalie: Evan Buitenhuis
Losing Goalie: Francis Marotte
Francis Marotte: Saves: 24
Francis Marotte: Shots: 28
Allen at Wichita Box Score
Saturday, November 13, vs. Kansas City Mavericks
Score: 7-4, L
Game Winning Goal: Loren Ulett
Winning Goalie: Angus Redmond
Losing Goalie: Francis Marotte
Francis Marotte: Saves: 16
Francis Marotte: Shots: 21
Allen vs. Kansas City Box Score
Sunday, November 14, vs. Wichita Thunder
Score: 2-1, L
Game Winning Goal: Brayden Watts
Winning Goalie: Evan Buitenhuis
Losing Goalie: Hayden Lavigne
Hayden Lavigne: Saves: 32
Hayden Lavigne: Shots: 34
Allen vs. Wichita Box Score
-- This Week's Games --
Wednesday, November 17, @ Rapid City Rush
Time: 8:05 pm CST
Location: Rushmore Civic Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Friday, November 19, @ Rapid City Rush
Time: 8:05 pm CST
Location: Rushmore Civic Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Saturday, November 20, @ Rapid City Rush
Time: 8:05 pm CST
Location: Rushmore Civic Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
-- Team Leaders -
Goals - (6) *Ryan Lohin
Assists - (7) Spencer Asuchak
Points - (9) Spencer Asuchak
Power Play Goals - (2) Spencer Asuchak
Power Play Assists - (2) Jack Combs and Josh Burnside
Shorthanded Goals - (1) *Ryan Lohin
Shorthanded Assists - (1) Branden Troock and Josh Burnside
Game Winning Goals - (1) Spencer Asuchak and Kris Myllari
First Goal - (2) Jack Combs
Insurance Goals - (1) Chad Costello and *Ryan Lohin
Penalty Minutes - (29) Darian Skeoch
Plus/Minus - (+3) Jared Bethune
Shots on Goal - (41) Branden Troock
Save Percentage - (0.952)
Goalie Wins - (1) Antoine Bibeau
Goals-Against Average - (1.00) Antoine Bibeau
*In the American Hockey League
Americans Notables:
Dawson Butt scored his first professional goal on Saturday night against Kansas City.
D-Jay Jerome is 10th in Rookie Scoring with seven points (3 goals and 4 assists)
Kelly Bent is second in Rookie Penalty Minutes with 27.
Allen is sixth overall in Penalty Minutes averaging 18.56 penalty minutes per game.
The Americans have a season-high four-game losing streak.
Allen is 2-1-2 when scoring first.
Allen will face Rapid City this week for the first time this season.
Allen's Penalty Kill ranks 23rd in the league at 73.5 %.
Opponents are outscoring the Americans 16-to-8 in the third period.
Opponents are outshooting the Americans 117-to-78 in third period.
Allen Americans Practice and Game Schedule:
Tuesday, November 16 - Travel Day to Rapid City, SD
Wednesday, November 17 - 11:15 pm CST
Allen at Rapid City, 8:05 pm CST
Thursday, November 18 - 1:00 PM CST
Friday, November 19 - 12:15 PM
Allen at Rapid City, 8:05 pm CST
Saturday, November 20 - 12:15 PM CST
Allen at Rapid City, 8:05 pm CST
Allen Americans goaltender Antoine Bibeau
(Ed Bailey)
