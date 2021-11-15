Americans Weekly

November 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans goaltender Antoine Bibeau

(Allen Americans, Credit: Ed Bailey) Allen Americans goaltender Antoine Bibeau(Allen Americans, Credit: Ed Bailey)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans are back in action this week with three games against the Rapid City Rush. This will be the first series of the season between the two teams. The Americans also received some good news today. Goalie Antoine Bibeau has been reassigned to the Americans by the Seattle Kraken (NHL).

Last Week's Record: 0-3-0

Overall record: 2-5-2 (6 Points)

-- Last Week's Games --

Friday, November 12, @ Wichita Thunder

Score: 6-2, L

Game Winning Goal: Billy Exell

Winning Goalie: Evan Buitenhuis

Losing Goalie: Francis Marotte

Francis Marotte: Saves: 24

Francis Marotte: Shots: 28

Allen at Wichita Box Score

Saturday, November 13, vs. Kansas City Mavericks

Score: 7-4, L

Game Winning Goal: Loren Ulett

Winning Goalie: Angus Redmond

Losing Goalie: Francis Marotte

Francis Marotte: Saves: 16

Francis Marotte: Shots: 21

Allen vs. Kansas City Box Score

Sunday, November 14, vs. Wichita Thunder

Score: 2-1, L

Game Winning Goal: Brayden Watts

Winning Goalie: Evan Buitenhuis

Losing Goalie: Hayden Lavigne

Hayden Lavigne: Saves: 32

Hayden Lavigne: Shots: 34

Allen vs. Wichita Box Score

-- This Week's Games --

Wednesday, November 17, @ Rapid City Rush

Time: 8:05 pm CST

Location: Rushmore Civic Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Friday, November 19, @ Rapid City Rush

Time: 8:05 pm CST

Location: Rushmore Civic Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Saturday, November 20, @ Rapid City Rush

Time: 8:05 pm CST

Location: Rushmore Civic Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

-- Team Leaders -

Goals - (6) *Ryan Lohin

Assists - (7) Spencer Asuchak

Points - (9) Spencer Asuchak

Power Play Goals - (2) Spencer Asuchak

Power Play Assists - (2) Jack Combs and Josh Burnside

Shorthanded Goals - (1) *Ryan Lohin

Shorthanded Assists - (1) Branden Troock and Josh Burnside

Game Winning Goals - (1) Spencer Asuchak and Kris Myllari

First Goal - (2) Jack Combs

Insurance Goals - (1) Chad Costello and *Ryan Lohin

Penalty Minutes - (29) Darian Skeoch

Plus/Minus - (+3) Jared Bethune

Shots on Goal - (41) Branden Troock

Save Percentage - (0.952)

Goalie Wins - (1) Antoine Bibeau

Goals-Against Average - (1.00) Antoine Bibeau

*In the American Hockey League

Americans Notables:

Dawson Butt scored his first professional goal on Saturday night against Kansas City.

D-Jay Jerome is 10th in Rookie Scoring with seven points (3 goals and 4 assists)

Kelly Bent is second in Rookie Penalty Minutes with 27.

Allen is sixth overall in Penalty Minutes averaging 18.56 penalty minutes per game.

The Americans have a season-high four-game losing streak.

Allen is 2-1-2 when scoring first.

Allen will face Rapid City this week for the first time this season.

Allen's Penalty Kill ranks 23rd in the league at 73.5 %.

Opponents are outscoring the Americans 16-to-8 in the third period.

Opponents are outshooting the Americans 117-to-78 in third period.

Allen Americans Practice and Game Schedule:

Tuesday, November 16 - Travel Day to Rapid City, SD

Wednesday, November 17 - 11:15 pm CST

Allen at Rapid City, 8:05 pm CST

Thursday, November 18 - 1:00 PM CST

Friday, November 19 - 12:15 PM

Allen at Rapid City, 8:05 pm CST

Saturday, November 20 - 12:15 PM CST

Allen at Rapid City, 8:05 pm CST

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.