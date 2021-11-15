Thunder Weekly, November 15

WICHITA, Kan. (Nov. 15) - Wichita returned to action last week with three games. Get caught up on the team with this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Tuesday, November 9

Wichita at Kansas City, 2-0 L

Friday, November 12

Allen at Wichita, 6-2 W

Sunday, November 14

Wichita at Allen, 2-1 W

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Friday, November 19

Wichita at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, November 20

Tulsa at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., College Night.

WICHITA

HOME: 2-3-0-0

AWAY: 2-2-0-0

OVERALL: 3-5-0-0

Last 10: 4-5-0-0

Streak: 2-0-0-0

Rank: 5th, Western Conference, 4 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Peter Crinella, 5

Assists: Cam Clarke, 8

Points: Matteo Gennaro, Jay Dickman, 9

+/-: Carter Johnson, +4

PIM: Sean Allen, 45

TWO OUT OF THREE - Wichita played three times this past week. The Thunder started with a 2-0 loss on Tuesday night against Kansas City. Wichita re-grouped for a 6-2 victory on Friday night against Allen and then knocked off the Americans, 2-1, on Sunday afternoon.

BOOTS - Evan Buitenhuis continues to be a workhorse for the Thunder. He has started every game so far this season for the Thunder and went 2-1-0 this past week. He pushed his goals-against down to 2.47 and his save percentage to .921. Buitenhuis is second in minutes played (534) and second in saves (257).

JAY AND SILENT BOB - Jay Dickman had a career-high three points on Friday night against the Americans. He finished with two goals and an assist. Dickman has five points in his last four games and four over his last two outings.

HEY ROOK - Carter Johnson has been a steady addition to the Thunder lineup. He has goals in back-to-back games and three over his last four. He also has four points in his last two games. The rookie from Miami (OH) has six points (4g, 2a) in seven games so far this season.

EXELLING - Billy Exell recorded his first points of the season over the weekend. He has three points over his last two games. The second-year pro took last season off after notching 24 points (8g, 16a) in 50 games in 2019-20.

SPECIAL - The Thunder power play is starting to come on again. On the road, Wichita is fourth in the league (4-for-15, 26.7%). The Thunder have power play goals in back-to-back games and moved up to 11th in the ECHL (19.4%).

THUNDERBOLTS...Cam Clarke is tied for eighth in points by a defenseman, tied for first for assists by a defenseman, tied with two shorthanded assists and tied for third with eight helpers...Carter Johnson is second in shooting percentage (44.4%)...Sean Allen is third in penalty minutes with 45, tied for first in majors by a defenseman with three...Wichita is third in the league in penalty minutes per game (19.67)

