Admirals Weekly: Two out of Six in Reading

OVERALL RECORD: 6-4-0-0

LAST WEEK: 2-0-0-0

NORFOLK, VA. - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, took on the Reading Royals for a three-game series this past week. The Royals had lost only one time in regulation on the season and were looking to continue their dominance over the Admirals.

Reading had an all-time record of 25-5-1 over Norfolk. And over the last five years, the Admirals hadn't won a game in regulation inside Santander Arena.

Wednesday night started off slow with a quick goal from Reading's Jacob Pritchard just 56 seconds in. Alex Tonge, who returned to the lineup for the first time since October 29, scored in the second period to make it 2-1 Reading. After Dominic Cormier made it 3-1 in the second, the Admirals went to work in the third period.

Blake Murray roofed a wrist-shot over the glove of Royals goaltender Pat Nagle to make it 3-2. Sam Thibault would tie it up at three with his first as an Admiral three minutes later. Then just 17 seconds into overtime, Chase Lang would score his fifth of the year to make it five wins in a row.

Two nights later, Alex Berardinelli scored a shorthanded goal to give the Admirals the first goal of the game.

From there, it was all Royals for the rest of the weekend.

The Royals would score four unanswered goals in an eventual 5-2 win.

On Saturday night, Jake Theut made his first start in goal on the season for Norfolk. Coming off a 16-1-4 record in the SPHL last year where he won Goaltender of the Year honors, the Michigan native started out with three saves in the first period.

But in the second, Frank DiChiara and Cam Strong put pucks past Theut to make it 2-0. The Royals added two more and took the contest, 4-0.

THIS WEEK

Wednesday, November 17 - @ Norfolk, VA

Admirals vs Stingrays - Norfolk Scope (7:30 PM) (Presented by Sentara/Optima Health)

Sunday, November 21 - @ Reading, PA

Admirals vs Royals - Santander Arena (3:00PM)

QUICK HITS

-The Admirals five-game winning streak, which ended last Friday, was the third-highest winning streak for the franchise since the 2011-12 season.

-The power-play was a spot where the Admirals struggled mightily against the Royals this past week. They went a combined 0-for-6 on the man advantage against Reading.

-Forward Noah Corson caught fire in the Orlando series two weeks ago and carried it over into Wednesday night. The Ontario native had two assists in the overtime win and has five points in his last four games.

-Norfolk had a period high 23 shots on goal in the third period of Friday's loss to Reading. That is the most amount of shots on goal they have registered in a period all season.

STAT LEADERS

Points: Daniel Brickley (10)

Goals: Chase Lang (5)

Assists: Daniel Brickley (7)

Plus/Minus: Kyle Rhodes (+3)

PIMS: Chris Ordoobodi (29)

PP Goals: Daniel Brickley, Darien Craighead (2)

Shots: Chase Lang (26)

Wins: *Beck Warm (4)

G.AA: *Beck Warm (2.48)

Save %: *Beck Warm (0.921)

*Currently With Chicago (AHL)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Power Play

Last Week: 0/6

This Season: 7/36 (19.4%) (10th In The ECHL)

Penalty Kill

Last Week: 10/13

This Season: 30/37 (81.1%) (15th In The ECHL)

