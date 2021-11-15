American Trade for Forward from Greenville

Forward Gavin Gould (right) with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), announced today that the team has traded for forward Gavin Gould, from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

"We needed a change to get some offensive chemistry going," noted Allen Americans General Manager and Head Coach Steve Martinson. "Gavin (Gould) had a solid college career and can provide some offensive spark."

Gavin Gould is a 5-8, 160-pound forward. In five games with Greenville this season, he had three points (1 goal and 2 assists).

The native of North Vancouver, British Columbia, played three seasons of College Hockey at Michigan Tech and one season at Bowling Green University.

In exchange, the Americans sent forward Jackson Leef to Greenville. In five games this season with the Americans, the native of Fort Wayne, Indiana tallied no points.

The Americans return to action on Wednesday night in Rapid City, South Dakota. Game time is 8:05 pm CST. The Americans next home game is on Sunday, December 5th at 2:05 pm against the Rapid City Rush.

