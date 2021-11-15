Weekly Roundup and Game Preview: Glads Look for Sixth Straight Win

WHEN: Monday, Nov. 15 at 7:00 PM ET

WHERE: Gas South Arena - Duluth, Ga.

WHO: Atlanta Gladiators vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits

BROADCAST: All Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV.

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (5-1-0-0) hit the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice at Gas South Arena for their fifth home game of the season to face the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (2-6-0-0). The Glads are 4-0-0-0 at home this season after a 3-2 overtime win over the Florida Everblades (6-3-1-1) last night. Tonight's matchup is the second of 15 meetings between the Glads and the Swamp Rabbits. In addition to a sterling home record, Atlanta has won its last five games.

Last Time Out

The Gladiators won 3-2 in an overtime thriller on Sunday against the Everblades. Atlanta trailed 1-0 after the first but eventually found themselves up 2-1 heading into the third thanks to goals from Tim Davison and Dalton Thrower. Florida evened the score at 2-2 in the third and send the game to overtime. Only 51 seconds elapsed in the extra period until Cody Sylvester volleyed the puck out of midair and into the net to seal the 3-2 victory.

Scouting the Swamp Rabbits

Greenville has lost four of its last five games while recording only four points on the season, including a 7-5 defeat to the Glads last Sunday. The Swamp Rabbits are led by Brett Kemp (4G-2A) and Dallas Gerads (1G-4A) up front. Greenville has tested Evan Fitzpatrick, Jacob Ingham, and John Lethemon in the net with Fitzpatrick and Ingham coming away with their only two wins on the season.

Davison Doing it All

Defenseman Tim Davison notched his second goal of the season in the 3-2 win against Florida on Sunday afternoon. The 27-year-old has been doing it all this season with two goals and four assists through six games. Davison has the fourth-most points on the team with six behind forwards Luke Nogard, Cody Sylvester, and Derek Nesbitt with seven.

WEEKLY ROUNDUP

A Look Ahead

The Gladiators continue a four-game home stretch on the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice at Gas South Arena with a Monday contest against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (2-6-0-0). Atlanta plays two more home games at the end of the week against the Cincinnati Cyclones (6-4-0-0) on Friday and Saturday. The Glads travel to Greenville to play the Rabbits on the road on Sunday afternoon.

Comeback Win in South Carolina

The Gladiators claimed their second straight comeback win on Friday in North Charleston against the Stingrays with a 4-2 come-from-behind victory. Down 2-0, the Glads started along the comeback trail in the middle of the second period with goals from Anthony Florentino and Tim Davison that came just 58 seconds apart. In the third period, Cody Sylvester stole a puck at neutral ice while shorthanded and scored on a sharp wrist shot seconds later to give Atlanta its first lead. Elijah Vilio scored with under two minutes remaining to put the game out of reach for the Rays.

OT Thriller On Sunday

The Glads reached overtime in a game for the first time this season in Sunday's afternoon matchup with the Florida Everblades. Florida scored first in the opening period, but Atlanta answered back in the second frame with goals from Tim Davison and Dalton Thrower. After the Blades tied the game in the third, Cody Sylvester sent the Gladiators to their fifth straight win with an overtime goal.

Transaction Report:

Nov. 8 - F Hugo Roy Recalled from Atlanta to Belleville

