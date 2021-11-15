Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

November 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release









Orlando Solar Bears salute the fans as they head off the ice

(Orlando Solar Bears) Orlando Solar Bears salute the fans as they head off the ice(Orlando Solar Bears)

ORLANDO, Fla. - After a busy week that featured five games in a six-day stretch, the Orlando Solar Bears return to a lighter body of work with a meeting with the Florida Everblades on Wednesday to close out a five-game road trip, before returning home to host the Maine Mariners on Saturday.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Wednesday, Nov. 12 at Florida Everblades at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20 vs. Maine Mariners at 7 p.m.

The Orlando Solar Bears, along with VyStar Credit Union, have announced the launch of a co-branded debit card, available now for all VyStar Credit Union members.

Fans can get a Solar Bears debit card when they open a VyStar account with a minimum balance of $5 at any branch location. They can also apply for membership online at apply.vystarcu.org but will need to visit a branch to get a Solar Bears card. Current members can request a co-branded card by visiting a branch, calling 800-445-6289 or speaking to a VyChat representative at www.vystarcu.org.

AT A GLANCE

SEASON RECORD: 5-4-1-0

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 3-2-0-0

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 5-4-1-0

SOUTH DIVISION STANDINGS: 3rd of 7

ACTIVE LEADERS

TOP SCORER: Aaron Luchuk - 18 points

MOST GOALS: Aaron Luchuk - 8 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Aaron Luchuk - 10 assists

PIM LEADER: Montana Onyebuchi - 14 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Tyler Bird - +3

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Tuesday, Nov. 9 vs. Jacksonville Icemen: 3-2 W

The Solar Bears extended their all-time home win streak against Jacksonville to 22-0-0-0 on Tuesday, as Nick Bligh and Tyler Bird scored first-period goals, and Fabrizio netted the eventual game-winner in the second period.

Wednesday, Nov. 10 at Florida Everblades: 3-2 W

After falling behind 2-1 in the third period, Tyler Bird scored a late power-play goal to even the score at 2-2, and Aaron Luchuk broke the tie with only 15.6 seconds left in regulation to put Orlando ahead for good in its first of 15 meetings with the Everblades this season. Brad Barone matched his previous ECHL career-high with 42 saves to secure his second straight win, while Drake Berehowsky earned his 200th pro head coaching victory, all behind the bench of the Solar Bears.

Friday, Nov. 12 at Jacksonville Icemen: 3-1 L

Aaron Luchuk scored a late power-play goal in the third period, as the Icemen got revenge for Tuesday's game in the first meeting of the season at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Saturday, Nov. 13 at South Carolina Stingrays: 3-1 L

The Solar Bears met the South Carolina Stingrays for the first of eight contests this season on Saturday, and South Carolina built a 3-0 lead in the first period, before Tyler Bird brought Orlando to within a goal with two strikes in the second period. The Stingrays added an empty-net goal to secure the win.

Sunday, Nov. 14 at South Carolina Stingrays: 6-3 W

The Solar Bears bounced back and finished the weekend with their strongest offensive output of the season, as Canon Pieper scored twice, Tyler Bird scored the game-winner 12 seconds into the third, and Michael Brodzinski turned in a three-point performance to lift the Solar Bears into third place in the South Division.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:

Former Solar Bears goaltender Zach Fucale became the ninth former player developed in Orlando to reach the NHL on Thursday, Nov. 11 when he stopped all 21 shots he faced for the Washington Capitals against the Detroit Red Wings, becoming the first player in Capitals history to record a shutout in their NHL debut!

Click for more info

Click to watch every Solar Bears game this season on FloHockey!

BITES:

Aaron Luchuk enters the week with 18 points (8g-10a), which leads the ECHL. He has recorded at least a point in every game this season.

The Solar Bears are 4-0-0-0 when scoring first. Orlando's win at South Carolina on Sunday was the first victory of the season when surrendering the first goal.

Brad Barone led all goaltenders last week with three wins, and 127 saves (.934 save percentage).

At 3-0-0-0 on home ice to begin the season, the Solar Bears have a chance to establish their best start at home on Saturday when they host Maine for the first time in franchise history.

Tyler Bird tied for the league lead last week with seven points and five goals in five games.

The Solar Bears are second with a power play operating at 33.3% (9-for-27).

Michael Brodzinski needs two points earned on the power play to pass Eric Faille (33 points) for the most power-play points in team history. He also enters the week tied for the lead among Eastern Conference defensemen with 10 points.

Orlando is averaging the fewest penalty minutes among South Division clubs with 10.90 minutes assessed per game.

Enter to win a trip to the 2022 ECHL All-Star Weekend in Jacksonville!

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2021-22 season - here we will track their progress:

Zach Fucale* - Goaltender - Washington Capitals - 1 GP, 1-0-0, 1.000%

Christopher Gibson* - Goaltender - Florida Panthers - 0 GP, 0-0-0, .000%

Connor Ingram* - Goaltender - Nashville Predators - 2 GP, 1-1-0, .906%

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Colorado Avalanche - 10 GP, 6-4-0, .914%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Florida Panthers - 10 GP, 1g-6a

Ryan Reaves - Forward - New York Rangers - 11 GP, 0g-0a

* Currently assigned to AHL

NEW Alternate Replica Jersey

$149.95

BEAR TRACKS PODCAST, PRESENTED BY PINK WHITNEY:

Former Solar Bears forward Tayler Thompson checks in from Manchester, England on the latest episode of Bear Tracks, presented by Pink Whitney by New Amsterdam Vodka. The forward discusses his three seasons in Orlando, which included two playoff runs, how his life has changed since getting married and celebrating the birth of his daughter, along with his tendency to be an effective locker room prankster.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.