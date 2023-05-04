Wings Split Twin-Bill Against RailRiders

The Rochester Red Wings split their second doubleheader of the season after winning game two of tonight's twin bill in Scranton, PA. 1B Matt Adams homered in the game one loss, 6-1, while RF Nomar Mazara's four-hit effort propelled Rochester to a 9-6 game two victory.

GAME 1:

The RailRiders jumped on the Wings early in game one, taking a 2-0 lead in the first. The Wings were left scoreless until 1B Matt Adams smashed his team-leading sixth homer in the fourth inning to cut the deficit to one.

The RailRiders went on to score two runs in both the fourth and fifth innings, giving them a five-run lead heading into the sixth. The Wings were unable to cross the plate through the final three frames, as they dropped the first half of the twin-bill, 6-1.

RHP Wily Peralta (0-2, 5.89) started on the mound for the Wings, logging 3.1 innings, striking out four batters and allowing four runs on six hits. LHP Alberto Baldanado and RHP Tyler Danish came in to pitch the remaining innings allowing a total of two runs on two hits and striking out two. Scranton RHP Mitch Spence (2-2) took home the win in game one of Thursday night's double header.

Three Wings hitters recorded multi-hit performances in game one, with 2B Darren Baker, SS Richie Martin Jr., and 1B Matt Adams each logging two hits in the contest. The Wings were limited to only one extra base hit over the seven frames, the only extra base hit coming from a Matt Adams longball.

The Diamond Pro Game 1 Player of the Game was Matt Adams, who collected two hits with a home run, an RBI, and a run scored. This is Adams' fourth multi-hit game of the year, with his last coming on 4/22 against Norfolk.

GAME 2:

Rochester landed the first punch of game two, batting around and scoring six runs on six hits in the first inning. This marked the first time in 13 games Rochester had scored in the opening frame. 1B Wilson Garcia and C Kevin Plawecki led the way, each with two RBI in the first. A LF Travis Blankenhorn hit-by-pitch and CF Derek Hill single plated the other two runs of the frame, giving the Red Wings a 6-0 lead after one full inning.

The Wings continued their scoring in the sixth, after LF Travis Blankenhorn grounded into a fielder's choice, scoring 2B Darren Baker. 3B Jake Alu capped off the Red Wings scoring with a double to center field in the top half of the seventh, scoring SS Richie Martin and 2B Darren Baker. Scranton/WB sent three to the plate in the bottom half, but that would be all as the Wings secured the win in game two, 9-6.

RHP Tommy Romero pitched three full innings for the Wings, striking out three batters and allowing three runs on four hits. RHP Jose Mujica, LHP Jose A. Ferrer, and RHP Jordan Weems locked down the final four innings, keeping the RailRiders to three runs on six hits. RHP Jose Mujica (1-0, 5.27) recorded the win, logging 1.2 innings, striking out two batters and allowing no runs on two hits. LHP Jose A. Ferrer was also awarded a hold for his scoreless inning of work.

Nomar Mazara's four-hit game earned him Diamond Pro Player of the Game honors for the back half of the double header. This was the second time in his career that Mazara logged four hits in a game, the last time coming on 5/29/22 with the El Paso Chihuahuas against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

The Wings continue the series in Scranton Friday as RHP Paolo Espino (0-1, 1.50), against the RailRiders' RHP Randy Vasquez (0-3, 6.08). First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

