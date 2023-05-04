Christopher Morel Named International League Player of the Month

May 4, 2023 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release









Iowa Cubs utility-man Christopher Morel

(Iowa Cubs) Iowa Cubs utility-man Christopher Morel(Iowa Cubs)

DES MOINES, IA - Today, Minor League Baseball named Iowa Cubs utility-man Christopher Morel International League Player of the Month for the month of April.

Morel slashed .356/.456/.828 and led all minor league hitters in home runs (11). He led the IL in RBI (26), runs scored (25), total bases (72), slugging percentage (.828) and OPS (1.284). In the month of April, Morel also ranked fourth in doubles (8) and sixth in average (.356), hits (31) and on-base percentage (.456).

The 23-year-old had an 11-game hitting streak from April 8 - 22, hitting .364 (16-for-44) with five doubles, six home runs and 12 runs batted in over that span. In his 22 games played in April, Morel recorded two or more hits in nine of those games, including a four-hit game on April 27.

Morel was signed by Chicago as an International free agent out of Santiago, Dominican Republic, on August 23, 2015. He made his major league debut last year with Chicago, hitting .235 (89-for-379) with 19 doubles and 16 home runs in 113 games with the Cubs.

The Iowa Cubs will continue their road trip at Columbus through Sunday, May 7, and return home to Principal Park for a six-game series against the Toledo Mud Hens beginning on Tuesday, May 9. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.