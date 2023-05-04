Knights Win 15-2 Slugfest on Thursday

(LAWRENCEVILLE, GA) - The Charlotte Knights put on an offensive showcase on Thursday and beat the Gwinnett Stripers by a score of 15-2 on Thursday night in game three of a six-game series from Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, GA. The win was Charlotte's second in as many days.

Charlotte's offense came out swinging on Thursday and pounded out 15 runs on 19 hits against Gwinnett. Designated hitter Clint Frazier launched two solo home runs and right fielder Víctor Reyes had three hits and five RBI to power the Charlotte offense. For Frazier, the two home runs were his first two with the Knights this season. He also added a single in the ninth inning to make it a three-hit day. Reyes finished just a triple short of the cycle on Thursday.

First baseman Carlos Pérez continued his hot hitting and extended his hit streak to eight consecutive games. Perez launched his team-leading eighth home run of the season in the top of the sixth inning. It was his fourth home run over his last five games. Oscar Colás added two hits and drove home two runs in the commanding victory for Charlotte. RHP Nick Padilla retired the final three batters in the ninth inning to close out the game three win for Charlotte.

LHP Nate Fisher (2-3, 3.94) tossed five shutout innings to earn his second win of the season. Fisher notched seven strikeouts and allowed just three hits. LHP Ben Holmes, who was promoted to Charlotte from Double-A Birmingham earlier in the day, pitched a scoreless eighth inning in his debut.

Charlotte scored a run in seven of the nine innings played on Thursday. The 15 runs and 19 hits set new season high for the Knights in a game this season.

The Knights will continue the six-game road trip against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves) on Friday evening from Gwinnett County Georgia. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action on www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch of game four of the series is set for 7:05 p.m. from Coolray Field on Friday.

