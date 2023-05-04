Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 4 at Scranton/WB

Rochester Red Wings (9-17) vs. Scranton/WB RailRiders (11-17)

Thursday - 5:05 p.m. ET - PNC Field - Moosic, PA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

G1: RHP Wily Peralta (0-1, 4.80) vs. RHP Mitch Spence (1-2, 7.97)

G2: RHP Tommy Romero (0-2, 7.98) vs. RHP Sean Boyle (1-1, 5.91)

SOGGY WINGS: The Rochester Red Wings will play a twin bill Thursday, after their game against Scranton/WB was postponed due to rain Wednesday night...this is the Wings second doubleheader of the year, with the other coming on 4/8 in Syracuse...RHP WILY PERALTA is slated to take the ball for his fifth start of the year in game one, having allowed just two hits over his last two starts (9.2 IP)...RHP TOMMY ROMERO takes the ball in the back half of the twin-bill, making his third start (sixth appearance) of 2023...Rochester is looking to snap a nine-game skid against the RailRiders, dating back to 2022.

QUALITY CONTROL: RHP JOAN ADON logged his first career quality start at the Triple-A level Tuesday night...he allowed just two earned runs and one walk in 6.0 innings of work...this was Adon's tenth professional quality start, last occurring with Washington on 5/28/22-G2 vs. Colorado...

Adon is the first Red Wings pitcher to record a quality start this season.

EXTRA-EFFORT: DH JAKE ALU and 1B TRAVIS BLANKENHORN both recorded doubles in the loss Tuesday night...the Wings have now logged extra-base hits in a season-long ninth-straight game dating back to 4/21, slashing 20 total extra-base hits over that span...

Brian Daubach's batters have logged at least one double in seven straight games, which is the longest such streak this season.

In the '22 season, the Wings' longest streak of consecutive games with at least one double was 19, spanning from 9/6 - 9/27.

JAKE FROM STATE FARM: DH JAKE ALU recorded his third multi-hit game of the year Tuesday, going 2-for-4 with a double in the loss...

Through his first 16 games with the Wings in '22, Alu logged two multi-hit games...he has logged three through his first 16 games this season.

WEARING THE LEFT HOOK: The Red Wings are 0-8 when their opponents start a left-handed pitcher, after dropping the game Tuesday in Scranton/WB to southpaw Tanner Tully...in '22, Rochester posted a 19-28 record when their foe started a southpaw, including a 6-1 start going into May 3...

The Wings have hit .277 (64-for-231) against lefties this year, recording five of their 23 homers off LHP...in '22, the Wings hit .261 (355-for-1358), with 39 of their 133 homers against left-handers.

STARTING OFF RIGHT: Dating back to last Wednesday (4/26), Rochester starters have worked 25.2 innings, allowing just seven earned runs on 15 hits over five games (2.46 ERA)...over that span, the Wings pitching staff has allowed the fewest hits (29) among International League teams...their 2.25 ERA (11 ER / 44.0 IP) ranks second lowest in the IL.

CHASING DOUBLE DIGITS: Through the first 26 games of the season, the Red Wings are the only team in the International League still searching for their tenth win of the year, owning a 9-17 record coming into Thursday...

Dating back to 2013, 2018 marks the only year in which the Wings entered the month of May with less than 10 wins.

WELCOME TO THE SHOW: After making five starts with the Wings to begin the season, including his Triple-A debut on 4/1, RHP JAKE IRVIN made his Major League debut in Washington last night against Chicago-NL...the Minnesota native worked 4.1 innings, allowing one earned on two hits while striking out three...

With the start, Irvin becomes the 25th pitcher to be drafted/signed and developed by Washington to start a game with the Nationals.

International League Stories from May 4, 2023

