Clutch Hits Lift Norfolk Over Durham

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Tides (22-7) defeated the Durham Bulls (16-13), 5-4, on Thursday afternoon at Harbor Park. A back-and-forth battle capped by a clutch eighth inning home run results in a Tides victory as they win their sixth game in a row.

Both sides had traffic on the base paths early in the game this afternoon, but DL Hall was able to limit damage and keep the Bulls off the scoreboard as he struck out six Durham batters through the first three innings.

The Tides put their first run on the board in the home half of the fourth as Joey Ortiz crushed a solo home run to center field, his second long ball of the year, to give Norfolk the 1-0 lead. The Bulls would not be held at bay for long as a Niko Hulsizer two-out double followed by a Kameron Misner RBI single scored three runs in the top of the sixth to give Durham their first lead of the game, 3-1.

The Norfolk bats fought back in the sixth as Jordan Westburg led off the bottom half of the frame with a home run down the left field line to pull the Tides within one. Lewin Diaz would come up later in the inning to knock in Ortiz to tie the game at three apiece.

A few innings later, Durham retook the lead with a solo homer off the bat of Ruben Cardenas in the eighth. With two outs in the bottom half of the inning, Díaz put a charge into a 2-2 pitch that travelled 430 feet for a go-ahead two run bomb to give Norfolk the 5-4 lead. While Durham made it interesting in the ninth with two runners aboard, Reed Garrett ended the game with a strikeout, earning the save.

Norfolk looks to stay hot against the Bulls tomorrow night. Scheduled to start for the Tides is LHP Cole Irvin (3-0, 4.24). RHP Tyler Glasnow is expected to make a rehab start for Durham. It will be his first appearance of the year.

POSTGAME NOTES

Dealin' DL: Recording a season-high eight strikeouts this afternoon was DL Hall...his five innings pitched ties a season-best as he didn't allow any runs on three hits in the contest...his outing marks the seventh time in his career that he has tossed at least five innings of shutout ball while punching out at least eight batters...the most recent occurrence came on July 17, 2022 when he struck out 10 Worcester batters over five innings in a 1-0 Tides win.

Lewin's Harbor: Continuing to play well at Harbor Park is Lewin Díaz, who went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI this afternoon, extending his hitting streak to six games...since the second game of a doubleheader on April 28, he's hitting .522 (12-for-23) with six runs, two homers, nine RBI and four walks...in 29 career games at Harbor Park, Díaz is slashing .321/.397/.557/.953.

Wild Wild West: With his sixth inning blast, Jordan Westburg has now homered in back-to-back games while extending his hit streak to six games, tying a season-best...it is the second time this season he has hit a home run in consecutive games as he went yard on both April 25 and 26 at Charlotte.

