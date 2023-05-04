Herrera Drives in Three as Redbirds Fall to Jumbo Shrimp

May 4, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand with a 9-5 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Thursday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

Catcher Ivan Herrera was the star of the show for Memphis on Thursday. The right-handed hitter finished the afternoon 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBI. Herrera's third home run of the season came in the third inning, a two-run shot to give Memphis a 3-2 lead.

Centerfielder Oscar Mercado clubbed his second home run of the season later in the third. Left fielder Moises Gomez added a sacrifice fly in the fourth to supply the final Redbird tally.

Tommy Parsons made his second start since being activated from the Injured List last week. The right-handed pitcher tossed 3.1 innings, allowed three runs on five hits, walked one and struck out one. Relievers Andrew Suarez and Ryan Loutos combined to send down 13 of the last 14 Jacksonville batters, including the final 11 of the ballgame.

The Redbirds (20-10) return to AutoZone Park on Friday, May 5 to take on the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at 7:05 p.m. to continue a six-game homestand.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.