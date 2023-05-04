Five-Run Fourth Pushes Jumbo Shrimp to Victory

May 4, 2023 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







MEMPHIS - Joey Wendle homered in a five-run fourth inning Thursday to key a 9-5 victory for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp over the Memphis Redbirds from AutoZone Park.

Memphis (20-10) led 4-2 when Jacob Amaya, who had three extra-base hits, tripled with one out in the fourth. Cobie Fletcher-Vance greeted new Redbirds reliever Grant Black (0-1) with an RBI single. After a Santiago Chavez base hit, Jake Mangum notched an RBI single to tie the score at four. Wendle followed by smashing a three-run home run off the right field foul pole for a 7-4 lead that Jacksonville (14-14) would not relinquish.

In the bottom of the fourth, Masyn Winn tripled against Jumbo Shrimp starter Jeff Lindgren (3-1) to start the inning. Two batters later, Moises Gomez's sacrifice fly pulled Memphis within 7-5.

Jacksonville answered right away again in the fifth. Amaya doubled with one out. After a ground out, Chavez was hit by a pitch. Mangum then laced a base hit to bring in both runners to set the final margin at 9-5.

Geoff Hartlieb pitched 3.0 scoreless innings of one-hit ball in his Jumbo Shrimp debut and Anthony Maldonado struck out two in a perfect ninth inning to seal the win.

The Jumbo Shrimp grabbed the advantage in their first at-bats. With two outs, Charles Leblanc walked and Jerar Encarnacion, who reached four times, singled. Brian Miller cracked a two-run double to open up the scoring.

To start the bottom of the first, Winn was hit by a pitch and Juan Yepez walked. After a pair of strikeouts, Ivan Herrera doubled in Winn to halve the Jacksonville advantage.

The Redbirds grabbed their only lead in the third. Gomez singled to jumpstart the frame. Two batters later, Herrera homered to put Memphis in front. Two hitters after that, Oscar Mercado went yard to make it 4-2 Redbirds.

Jacksonville looks to even up the series in Friday's 8:05 p.m. ET first pitch. LHP Sean Nolin (1-0, 3.60 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Redbirds RHP James Naile (3-1, 2.50 ERA). Coverage begins at 7:50 p.m. ET on ESPN 690, www.ESPN690.com and the MiLB First Pitch app.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.