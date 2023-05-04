Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights, May 9-14

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2023 season presented by FIS continues Tuesday, May 9 with a six-game series against the Norfolk Tides, Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, that runs through Sunday, May 14 at 121 Financial Ballpark. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Tuesday, May 9, 2023, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Community First Credit Union Two for Tuesday: Community First Credit Union members using their CFCU credit or debit card can receive two-for-one tickets at the box office. Offers cannot be combined.

1st Pitches For Everyone: Who says ceremonial pitches are only for the start of the game? The Jumbo Shrimp say you can do a ceremonial first pitch whenever you want, which is why there will be one each half inning!

Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 12:05 p.m. (Gates open at 11 a.m.)

VyStar BOGO Tickets presented by VyStar Credit Union: VyStar Credit Union members using their VyStar credit or debit card can receive a Buy-One, Get-One-Free ticket offer. This special is valid for a ticket of equal or lesser value, and ticket offers cannot be combined.

Yuengling Business Person Special: For $26 ($30 for Dugout upgrade) fans receive a field reserved ticket, hot dog, chips and a Yuengling or soda! Business Person Specials are a special ticket and can be purchased by clicking this link. **The Yuengling Business Person Special can be redeemed at Sweet Tea-Bows and All American JAX concession stands**

Good Is Everywhere Wednesdays presented by VyStar Credit Union: Join VyStar Credit Union as they partner with local charities to raise awareness and funds throughout the game through ticket sales and promotions.

National Shrimp Day: It's National Shrimp Day! The best holiday of the year!

Thursday, May 11, 2023, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Coors Light Thirsty Thursday: All Thursday home games are the best happy hour on the First Coast. Fans can purchase $2 (16 oz. drafts) and $3 (24 oz. drafts) on the left field berm, Oasis concession stand, and right field bleachers.

Salute to the Vacuum Hose Haircut: For three easy payments of $49.95, you can look like an orangutan gave you a haircut...And, you get to inflict carnage upon yourself in the comfort of your own home. Tonight, the Jumbo Shrimp are busting out the ole suck & trim and giving away free "hair cuts?" during the game!

Friday, May 12, 2023, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Red Shirt Friday: Jumbo Shrimp players and staff will wear red on each Friday to support the military, and fans wearing red can save $1 on their tickets at the box office or donate that $1 to charity.

Friday Night Lites presented by Miller Lite: Friday Night Lites shine on the Jumbo Shrimp with $2-12 oz. Miller Lites and $1 off craft beers at both the Craft Cave near the Third Base gates and Brown Canopy in left field!

70's Night: This is the big one, Elizabeth! I'm coming to join ya honey...Join the Jumbo Shrimp as they play funky music all night long!

Friday Night Fireworks, presented by UF Health: Stick around after the game for Friday Night Fireworks!

Saturday, May 13, 2023, 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5:30 p.m.)

Mental Health Awareness Night, presented by River Point Behavorial Health & 121 Financial Credit Union: May is Mental Health Awareness month and the Jumbo Shrimp are excited to partner with River Point Behavorial Health to present Mental Health Awareness Night. As part of Mental Health Awareness Night, the Jumbo Shrimp will also be giving away a Vice-themed trucker hat to the first 2,000 fans through the gates, thanks to River Point Behavorial Health and 121 Financial Credit Union.

Saturday Night Fireworks, presented by 121 Financial Credit Union and River Point Behavorial Health: Be sure to stick around after the game for Saturday Night Fireworks!

Sunday, May 14, 2023, 3:05 p.m. (Gates open at 2:00 p.m.)

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday presented by Baptist Health: Each Sunday home game starts with a pregame catch on the field from 2:00-2:20 p.m., and fans may receive complimentary pregame face painting and balloon animals. Plus, kids can feel like the pros by running the bases after the game.

Sunday Pink Scampi Jerseys: It's Sunday Family FUNday and who doesn't want a giant, pink cartoon shrimp on their chest? The Jumbo Shrimp's Scampi jerseys will be available for auction throughout the season!

Mothers' Day: Bring mom out to the ballpark for a very special day as the Jumbo Shrimp celebrate the women who make us better people! There will be a special Mothers' Day picnic available for purchase and be sure to sign mom up, to play some on-field games and also run the bases after the game! Sign up under this link to purchase the Mothers' Day picnic.

