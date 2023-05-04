Sounds Fight Back, Take Down Saints
May 4, 2023 - International League (IL) - Nashville Sounds News Release
ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Nashville Sounds fought back from two different deficits on Thursday night to win a wild extra-inning game, beating the St. Paul Saints, 10-8, in 10 innings at CHS Field. The Sounds have taken two of the first three in the series and have won eight of their last 12 overall.
The Sounds' first rally came after they trailed 4-0 right away, as the Saints scored four runs - one earned - in the bottom of the first against Janson Junk. But Cam Devanney homered in the second, Brian Navarreto laced a three-run double in the fourth, and Andruw Monasterio smashed a two-run single in the fifth to put the Sounds ahead, 6-4. Junk delivered another good start, giving up five runs - two earned - on six hits with one walk and five strikeouts over five innings. He left in line for a win and got a no-decision.
After St. Paul scored three runs over three innings against J.C. Mejia and rehabbing Brewers reliever Gus Varland, the Sounds trailed, 8-6, entering the ninth. Abraham Toro singled, Monasterio drew a two-out walk, and Navarreto knocked in his fourth run of the night with a single. Then Payton Henry smoked a single through the middle off Connor Sadzeck (1-2) to tie the game, 8-8. Toro, having started the rally in the ninth, finished one in the 10th, hitting a two-out single to center field to score Monte Harrison and Blake Perkins for a 10-8 lead. Then J.B. Bukauskus (2-1) struck out three batters in a row to end the game and get the win.
The six-game series continues Friday night at 6:37 CT. Right-hander Pedro Fernandez (0-1, 1.50) is scheduled to start for the Sounds (16-13) against right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson (0-3, 5.79) for St. Paul (16-12).
Post-Game Notes
* The Sounds' win on Thursday moved them to 5-2 on the year in extra-inning games and 2-10 when trailing after eight innings.. * Brian Navarreto's four-RBI game was his second of the season (4/12 vs. Norfolk) and the fourth by a Sound this season (also Cam Devanney and Keston Hiura). * Abraham Toro went 3-for-5 with a walk, two RBIs and three runs scored...he's reached base safely in 23 consecutive games. * The Sounds' offense struck out a season-high 19 times. * Keston Hiura went 0-for-5 with a walk, snapping a 10-game hitting streak. * Jon Singleton, who did not play Thursday, has reached base safely in 22 consecutive games.
