McLain, Encarnacion-Strand Make History as Bats Defeat Omaha 12-10

May 4, 2023 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release







PAPILLION, NE. - Matt McLain became the eighth player in franchise history to hit for the cycle while Christian Encarnacion-Strand blasted three home runs as the Louisville Bats (11-17) outlasted the Omaha Storm Chasers (10-17) 12-10 on Thursday evening for their third straight victory.

The offensive fireworks were evident early on as the Bats kicked off the night with four straight hits after a lead-off strikeout. Elly De La Cruz began the hit parade with a single before Matt McLain brought him home with a triple to get the Bats on the board. Back-to-back home runs from Encarnacion-Strand and Will Benson then followed to give Louisville a four-run first inning.

However, the Storm Chasers were able to knot the game up with four runs of their own in the bottom half of the first before taking a one-run lead in the second with the help of a Louisville fielding error.

The Bats answered back in the top of the third as Encarnacion-Strand recorded another two-run home run, bringing Matt McLain in after a double put the second baseman in scoring position. Benson then drew a walk before T.J. Hopkins went yard for his fifth home run of the season, putting the Bats in front once again.

The Chasers scratched another run across in the fourth, but McLain promptly answered with a solo home run to lead off the fifth inning, putting him just a single shy of the cycle. Jason Vosler and Nick Martini both reached base safely to lead off the sixth inning before McLain sent a single into right field to bring the pair home and complete the cycle in his first four plate appearances on the evening.

After Omaha cut the deficit to three heading into the ninth inning, Encarnacion-Strand launched his third homer of the game to bring the lead to 12-8. Encarnacion-Strands three home runs tied a franchise record, making him the eighth Louisville player in franchise history to do so.

The Chasers then managed to bring the winning run to the plate, but a slick play in the field by De La Cruz prevented any further damage and secured the 12-10 victory for the Bats, their third straight victory in Omaha.

Randy Wynne (1-1, 8.25 ERA) picked up his first win of the season after pitching 3.1 innings in relief, while the Bats also saw clean innings of work from Zack Brown (0-1, 15.00 ERA) and Daniel Duarte (0-0, 6.00 ERA) on the mound.

The Bats will look to win their first road series of the season tomorrow afternoon, May 5, against Omaha with first pitch set for 7:35 p.m. ET at Werner Park. Southpaw Brandon Williamson (1-3, 8.46 ERA) will take the mound for Louisville, matching up with right-hander Mike Mayers (1-1, 8.25 ERA) set to start for the Storm Chasers.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.